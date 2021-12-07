Canadian authors and their latest books to put on your holiday list

We’re in the thick of the holiday gifting season and as we go through our list, we know that a gift of reading is always welcomed at any age. This year, we’ve pulled together a list of the latest books written by Canadian authors to give or receive. On this list you’ll discover some moving, inspiring, thought-provoking, and conversation igniters. All time well spent especially as we curl up and hunker down this winter.

Over the Boards: Lessons from the Ice by Hayley Wickenheiser (2021). Considered the greatest women’s hockey player of all time, Hayley Wickenheiser shares the lessons that won her four Olympic gold medals, and hard-earned wisdom distilled from moments when she fell short.

My Best Mistake: Epic Fails and Silver Linings by Terry O’Reilly (2021). The host of CBC Radio’s Under the Influence, Terry O’Reilly, uncovers the surprising power of screwing up. In his fascinating and meticulously researched new book, Terry O’Reilly recounts how some of the biggest breakthroughs and best-loved products originated with a mistake.

The Vinyl Cafe Celebrates Stuart McLean(2021) From Canada’s much-missed, nationally bestselling storyteller, a must-have collection featuring ten never-before-published stories and ten classic favourites, perfect for old fans and Vinyl Cafe newcomers alike. From the beginning of life (the hilarious “Labour Pains”) t o the end (the touching “Love Never Ends”) and all the moments—big and small—in between, these stories remind us that there are occasions to celebrate every day.

Home Body by Rupi Kaur (2020) walks readers through a reflective and intimate journey visiting the past, the present, and the potential of the self. home body is a collection of raw, honest conversations with oneself – reminding readers to fill up on love, acceptance, community, family, and embrace change. illustrated by the author, themes of nature and nurture, light and dark, rest here.

Fight Night by Miriam Toews (2021). A funny, smart, headlong rush of a novel full of wit, flawless writing, and a tribute to perseverance and love in an unusual family living in Toronto.

Sufferance by Thomas King (2021). Jeremiah Camp, a.k.a. the Forecaster, can look into the heart of humanity and see the patterns that create opportunities and profits for the rich and powerful. Problem is, Camp has looked one too many times, has seen what he hadn’t expected to see and has come away from the abyss with no hope for himself or for the future. A sly and satirical look at the fractures in modern existence, Sufferance is a bold and provocative novel about the social and political consequences of the inequality created by privilege and power—and what we might do about it.

Letters in a Bruised Cosmos by Liz Howard (2021). The danger and necessity of living with each other is at the core of Liz Howard’s daring and intimate second collection. Letters in a Bruised Cosmos asks who do we become after the worst has happened? Invoking the knowledge histories of Western and Indigenous astrophysical science, Howard takes us on a breakneck river course of radiant and perilous survival in which we are invited to “reforge [ourselves] inside tomorrow’s humidex”. Everyday observ ation, family history, and personal tragedy are sublimated here in a propulsive verse that is relentlessly its own.

An Embarrassment of Critch’s by Mark Critch (2021) The heartfelt and hilarious story of beloved Canadian comedian Mark Critch’s journey from Newfoundland to the national stage–and back home again. The star of CBC’s This Hour Has 22 Minutes revisits some of his career’s–and the country’s–biggest moments, revealing all the things you might not know happened along the way.

Super Important Filipino Thoughts by Alia Ceniza Rasul (2021). A collection of hilariously irreverent poetry by Filipina comedian, Alia Ceniza Rasul. The collection reflects Rasul’s musings on identity, family, navigating relationships and friendships, and growing up Filipina. There is more than one poem about suman.

What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad (Scotiabank Giller Prize winner 2021): Beautifully written, unrelentingly dramatic, and profoundly moving–that brings the global refugee crisis down to the level of a child’s eyes.

Glorious Frazzled Beings by Angélique Lalonde (2021): Home is where we love, suffer, and learn. Some homes we chose, others are inflicted upon us, and still others are bodies we are born into. In this astounding collection of stories, human and more-than-human worlds come together in places we call home.

A Holly Jolly Diwali by Sonya Lalli (2021) One type-A data analyst discovers her free-spirited side on an impulsive journey from bustling Mumbai to the gorgeous beaches of Goa and finds love waiting for her on Christmas morning.

Hana Kahn Carries On by Uzma Jualaluddin (2021). A sparkling new rom-com for fans of “You’ve Got Mail,” set in two competing halal restaurants. Sales are slow at Three Sisters Biryani Poutine, the only halal restaurant in the close-knit Golden Crescent neighbourhood. Hana waitresses there part time, but what she really wants is to tell stories on the radio.

Also on our holiday gift list, we’ve recently tested out the new and improved Kobo Libra 2 eReader to learn about the many great features. Ideal gift for the avid reader in your life. This latest edition offers access to millions of great reads from bestsellers to classics AND users have access to audiobooks!! With Bluetooth wireless connectivity you can listen to available Kobo Audiobooks on the go.

