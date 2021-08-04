“A Day In The Life” With Independent Film Maker Rebecca Love

Rebeccah Love is a Toronto-based filmmaker, writer, visual artist and community organizer. She studied at the University of King’s College, then completed a BFA in Film Production at Ryerson University, and an MFA at the University of Guelph in Creative Writing. She has produced eight short films, focusing on love, illness and neighbourhoods. These stories have played TIFF, VIFF, FNC, Kingston, the Future of Film Showcase, and CBC. She is an organizer in the arts community: as editor of the Toronto Arts Report she pays close attention to developments in the worlds of theatre, fine art, filmmaking, writing, arts administration and arts journalism. She is interested in questions relating to mental health, city planning, art history, folk storytelling.

Rebeccah Love
– “When I was 23 I was diagnosed with arthritis and became crippled. I’ve had two knee surgeries and have a lot of difficulty walking. To counter my insecurities around my gait, I try to dress like Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft, who seemed kind of fearless and uncomplaining.”
Rebeccah Love
– “I live in my very elderly Grandmother’s house. It’s a great set-up. Lots of people pressure me to get my own place, but I love being close to family. Family means a lot to me.”
Rebeccah Love
– “A lot of my films deal with questions of metatheatre. I’ve loved thinking about theatre ever since I was a kid. I did a lot of acting and directing before I even held a camera.”
– “When I was 18 I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder. As a beautiful coincidence, two of my best friends decided to become psychiatrists. Many of my films deal with this illness. My conversations with these friends around questions of mental health are so rich and exciting. I’m grateful to have them in my life.” (pictured here, Dr. Lucia Chaplin)
– “I love dressing up, I love celebrating big events, I love bringing people together. I really love having fun – sometimes as adults we need to be innovative in our pursuit of fun.”
Rebeccah Love
– “I have always painted. I don’t show my work that much. Watercolours are my favourite. I love thinking about remote painters who lived in the woods and never shared their work with anyone.”
– “Sarah Swire is my main collaborator. She is an actor, dancer, storyteller. I think she might be the most talented artist I’ve ever met. She is constantly teaching me things. I thank my lucky stars every time I get to work with her.”
Rebeccah Love
– “There were many stretches of times after being diagnosed with my conditions where I didn’t want to be alive any more. Engaging in filmmaking helped keep me alive and inspired, thanks mostly to the filmmaking community that is full of kind and curious people.

Where about in Toronto do you live?

I live downtown.

What do you do?

I am an independent filmmaker – I write, direct and produce short films about love, community and mental health.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently promoting my new film, Parlour Palm, which plays on CBC Gem through the Future of Film Showcase. It’s a story about psychosis, climate change and motherhood anxiety. I’m in pre-production for a new short film about psychosis and community. I have secured partial funding for a feature length film about psychosis and misogyny.

Where can we find your work?

Parlour Palm is currently playing CBC Gem. It will play Montreal’s “Au Contraire” festival later in August. Ripe, another film about motherhood anxiety, is also playing CBC Gem. A Woman’s Block, a film about depression, is playing on TIFF’s online streaming service. All my older films can be accessed on my website at www.rlovearts.ca

 

 

 

 

 

 

