“A Day In The Life” With Independent Film Maker Rebecca Love

Rebeccah Love is a Toronto-based filmmaker, writer, visual artist and community organizer. She studied at the University of King’s College, then completed a BFA in Film Production at Ryerson University, and an MFA at the University of Guelph in Creative Writing. She has produced eight short films, focusing on love, illness and neighbourhoods. These stories have played TIFF, VIFF, FNC, Kingston, the Future of Film Showcase, and CBC. She is an organizer in the arts community: as editor of the Toronto Arts Report she pays close attention to developments in the worlds of theatre, fine art, filmmaking, writing, arts administration and arts journalism. She is interested in questions relating to mental health, city planning, art history, folk storytelling.

Where about in Toronto do you live?

I live downtown.

What do you do?

I am an independent filmmaker – I write, direct and produce short films about love, community and mental health.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently promoting my new film, Parlour Palm, which plays on CBC Gem through the Future of Film Showcase. It’s a story about psychosis, climate change and motherhood anxiety. I’m in pre-production for a new short film about psychosis and community. I have secured partial funding for a feature length film about psychosis and misogyny.

Where can we find your work?

Parlour Palm is currently playing CBC Gem. It will play Montreal’s “Au Contraire” festival later in August. Ripe, another film about motherhood anxiety, is also playing CBC Gem. A Woman’s Block, a film about depression, is playing on TIFF’s online streaming service. All my older films can be accessed on my website at www.rlovearts.ca