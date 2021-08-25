Madden NFL 22 (PS5) Review: Strike While the Gridiron is Hot

Our review of Madden NFL 22, developed by EA Tiburon. Available now for PS5 (reviewed), PS4, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Windows, and Stadia.

WHAT IS IT?

The thirty-ninth entry in the absurdly long-running sim sports series.

IS IT GOOD?

10. 42. 16, Hut!

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

The 1989 Denver Broncos.

KICKOFF

I dislike football.

I dislike North American football because I find it terribly violent. I dislike international football because I find it deadly boring.

That said, my disdain has in no way interfered with my enjoyment of these sports’ digital counterparts over the years. I have fond memories of playing Sensible Soccer with my brother way back on our Amiga 500, and if you put an N64 controller in my hands, I could probably recall the code for the shark-themed Team Tiburon in Madden NFL 64. It’s been a long time since I’ve dipped my toe into either waters, but with the release of Madden NFL 22 I’ve had a blast revisiting the fabled series.

Does Madden hold up after all these years? Absolutely. Does it have some weird modern trappings that may alienate players? Um, have you played a sports game lately?

TOUCHDOWN

Before the original Madden, sports games were not exactly known for their fidelity to real-world sports. It was not simply a matter of hardware limitations (though that was part of it), but rather a conscious choice to strip sports down to their gameplay-friendly essence. Slamdunk-heavy basketball. Shorter soccer pitches. But also, infrequent or nonexistent licensing agreements; just see 1993’s NHLPA Hockey, starring Wayne Gretzky of the Los Angeles Hockey Team.

Madden changed all that. In 1988, Trip Hawkins, founder of Electronic Arts, set out to develop a football game that would reward those who understood the real-world sport, while welcoming those who did not. He quickly landed on John Madden, famed coach and commentator, as a creative partner: while Madden knew nothing about gaming, he knew the NFL inside and out, and he knew what he would want to see in a simulated version. Madden did not want to simply licence his name and image to EA: he insisted that he be allowed in the studio, collaborating from day one. The very first stipulation in his contract was that the game would feature full 11-a-side teams, hardware limitations be damned. Hawkins said it would be impossible, then set about doing it. (For more on the genesis of Madden, check out this fantastic episode of ESPN’s 30 For 30 podcast series.)

Madden was a massive success, reversing the fortunes of EA (now one of the world’s single most valuable media companies), while changing gaming forever. Players now expected their sports games to look, and feel, like the sports they were based on, while also retaining an arcadey flow. On the one hand, this meant playbooks offering a familiar menu of strategic options on any given play. On the other hand, tackles would be crushing, over-the-top, and almost certainly illegal. The over-the-shoulder viewpoint, putting players closer to the action, became a standard not just for football games but other sports as well.

Madden also changed football. A generation of players, and coaches, raised on Madden soon began adopting its strategies; notably, we can thank Madden for the increase in fourth-down attempts in professional football, despite conventional wisdom that a punt or field goal is required. TV sports, as we know them today, owe a huge debt of gratitude to Madden. Pretty much everything about modern TV presentation, from the camerawork, to the on-screen overlay, to where the microphones are located (Madden was the first sports game to emphasize the “ground-level” noise on a sports field), can be directly linked to Madden’s innovations.

OFFSIDE, FLAG ON THE FIELD

Madden, which reinvented televised sports, has in turn learned a great deal from TV. The presentation, the camera angles, the instant replays, the dynamic commentary – it all looks, feels, and sounds just like a broadcast. The next-gen graphics, while far from realistic, only add to the sensation that you’re watching the real thing. Sometimes, from certain angles, you can almost believe it.

Madden is also a whole lot of fun. The gameplay is rock solid, and I really like how the menu of “suggested” plays are almost always the ones I wanted to call myself. (Though sometimes, you just want to call a Hail Mary, and it’s a bit of a chore to navigate your coach’s menu to find it.) There’s also a wealth of modes, most of which most players will never explore, but the main “MUT” mode (it took me forever to figure out this meant Madden Ultimate Team) is the place to be: framed as a series of challenges interspersed with a season of games, it teaches you how to play while constantly rewarding you with new stuff.

Speaking of stuff, Madden, like every sports (and every EA) game from here to eternity, is absolutely riddled with microtransactions and a confusing bevy of currencies and unlockables. Every which way you turn, you’re “earning” some new randomly generated thingie, whether a player, ability, in-game currency, or “booster pack”. It’s practically impossible to complete any activity without unlocking something. Which, hey, is cool – at least they’re generous. But the incessant “unlock” alerts start to grate, as does the game’s efforts to funnel you towards loot boxes costing real-world currency. The whole microtransaction model is a travesty, preying on gamers with the same awful techniques used by gambling companies. I’m grateful that Madden’s can be easily ignored, but it’d be a better game without it entirely.

That said, Madden is really one of the finest sports games I’ve played in a while. It rewards players who love the NFL, while remaining wholly accessible to the football-averse like me. A touchdown is always satisfying, a sack more so. Now all I want to know is, where’s my CFL game? We’re long overdue to settle that Roughriders vs. Rough Riders rivalry once and for all.

***

Visit the official page for Madden NFL 22 here.