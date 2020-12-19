Felix the Cat is Looking for a New Home for the Holidays!

They say that once someone gets a dramatic haircut, they’re ready for a big change. Felix is currently rocking the lion cut and he’s definitely ready for a change as he’s on the search for his new forever family.

So, who’s the guy behind this badass cut? Felix is actually a soft, plush, friendly guy!

He’s a great companion who’s happy to sit on your lap while you work from home, lounge on the couch while browsing through endless Netflix options or while you’re in bed about to clock out for the day. It is guaranteed that Felix will curl up next to you.

Initially, Felix is very cautious of new people, but after warming up to people you’ll find him coming to you to give you headbutts for attention. He is extremely sweet and always open to cuddles. He loves brushing against your legs and will let you know when he wants attention with the cutest meow.

Felix is always on an adventure! Feather wand toys and toys filled with catnip are his favorite toys. He also loves to take full advantage of his scratching post – so it is important that his new home has one of these amazing creations.

Felix is happiest when he’s around people. His ideal home would have people who are home during most the day to hang out, play and love on him. He hasn’t had much contact with other cats, dogs or children – but because of his easy-going personality he would make a great addition to a family with older kids.

Unfortunately, Felix has been diagnosed with FLUTD, which stands for feline lower urinary tract disease. Not the end of the world. Caring for a FLUTD cat is easy. All Felix needs is a special diet and lots of water. Our staff will be there with all the info you need before and after adoption.

Felix

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Domestic Medium Hair

Age: 9 years 4 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

