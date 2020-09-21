Homegrown Business: Enjoy Some Safe Self Care with Youth MediSpa

During COVID, a lot of us were unable to enjoy our regular spa services due to health restrictions. This week we spoke to Les Tomlin, CEO and Michelle Mag-Iba, Clinic Director and Partner of Youth MediSpa about how their new medical spa can bring self-care back into our lives during COVID-19!

What is your business called and what does it do?

Youth MediSpa Inc. is a brand-new boutique medical spa, located in Toronto’s lower-east side in the heart of Corktown. We provide a suite of anti-aging treatments and services, from injectables (like botox and facial fillers) to laser skin resurfacing and bioidentical hormone replacement treatments (BHRT). We are one of the only MediSpa’s in Toronto to offer BHRT – one of the services at the basis of our “look good, feel even better” mantra.

What made you want to do this work?

Michelle:

I have an enormous amount of passion for aesthetics and making people feel confident and feel their best. The greatest reward is knowing that our patients feel amazing when they leave our clinic. Helping someone gain confidence that then follows them into their daily lives is tremendously rewarding. We’re not just here to make people look beautiful – we’re here to make them feel their best from the inside, out.

Les:

For me, it was BHRT that got me intrigued and interested in the MediSpa business. I had a pretty hard testosterone crash in my late 40’s that was quite debilitating and testosterone therapy helped turn my life around. I realize that looking great is one thing, but if you don’t feel great on the inside what’s the point? Look great, feel even better. That’s the foundation of YOUTH.

What problem does this solve?

Les:

YOUTH helps you look your best and feel even better.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

It’s a wide and growing demographic! Injectables such as botox and fillers are increasingly being sought after by patients in their 20’s as a preventative measure. On the other end of the spectrum are 55+ year-olds, who come to us for BHRT, laser resurfacing, bespoke facials, and injectables as well. We have a comprehensive suite of services that cater to 25 year-olds and up! It’s never too early to start and continue to practice a self-care regimen.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We earn a fee for services and consultations rendered by our medical and aesthetics staff. We also carry 3 different skin care lines that we sell to patients to maximize their post-treatment results by carrying on a regimen at home.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We are located in one of the original historic townhomes at 79 Berkeley St at Adelaide. We totally renovated the space from the ground up and we are so proud of the boutique hotel vibe we have created. It’s so warm and inviting and really just makes everyone feel instantly relaxed—in today’s crazy world, that’s a beautiful thing.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Michelle:

I think it’s important to ask a service provider what motivates them to be in this industry. Passionate practitioners will always be a step ahead of the aesthetic game as they will continuously want to learn and seek out best technologies and treatments for their clients.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Michelle:

The best part of what I do is making patients happy. You can genuinely feel their gratitude when results have been met and it’s instantly gratifying. Who wouldn’t want this! My love for this industry is very obvious in my work and it’s a rewarding feeling when patients trust your aesthetic hand. Obviously, the worst would be not meeting a patients’ expectation.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

That everyone in this industry is CRAZY!! You have to be tough as nails to withstand the ups and downs of running a business and managing client expectations.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Gusto 501! It’s a few blocks away from YOUTH and they have done such an incredible job of creating a culinary experience that is second to none. We are so proud to be their neighbors.