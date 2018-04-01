Dixie the cat needs to find a new family in the Toronto area

Dixie was trapped and brought into the shelter with 3 kittens who have all since been adopted. She is a gorgeous, quiet, timid, soul looking for a mellow, relaxed home where she can feel safe and confident.

She can be insecure at times, but comes over and rub against your legs she wants human contact but is still not certain how to accept it.

She is usually found snuggled up with a variety of other cats in the shelter. She has watched many of her snuggle buddies leave through adoption and is very eager to find a “furever” home of her very own. Excellent with other cats, Dixie would do well in a home with other cats or alone.

A darling little cat who we feel has much love to offer, Dixie will make a fantastic addition to a quiet family home! If you want to give Dixie the “furever” home she has been patiently waiting for, please fill out an adoption application and contact North Toronto Cat Rescue.

Name: Dixie

DOB:December 2011

Fixed: Yes

Declawed: No

