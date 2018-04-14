Autumn the cat is looking for a new family in Toronto

Autumn was first spotted on and off for almost a year from a neighbour on the street in where she had been left behind when her family moved away in the Aurora area.

When Autumn first came to the NTCR she was very scared and did not want to eat and hid all the time. She has learned to adjust to the change in her life and has adapted to life in the shelter, instead of the home she no longer had.

Through patience, love and persistence of NTCR volunteers, she has overcome much of her fears, and is learning to trust more and more each day. Autumn needs a slow approach to accept and truly enjoy being petted, she prefers not to be picked up and cuddled. She is a small lady who will sit quietly and can be timid with new people, sometimes a little insecure.

She will need a special owner, who is patient, understanding and can see past her insecurities. She is excellent with other cats, and will fit well in a home with another cat or cats that are not to boisterous. Autumn would fit well in a relaxed lifestyle home where it is accommodating to the cat that will be sociable yet not a lap cat.

Autumn

Sex: Female

DOB: April 2008

Fixed: Yes

Declawed: No