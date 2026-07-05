Recipe for Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles

Cool, creamy, and bursting with fruity flavour, these Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles from Dairy Farmers of Ontario are a refreshing treat for warm days. Sweet blueberries, fragrant lavender, and rich vanilla Greek yogurt come together in a simple frozen dessert that feels both elegant and easy to make.
Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles
Serves: 6-8, depending on mould sizes
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) blueberries
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) orange juice
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) liquid local honey
- 1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch
- 1 tsp (5 mL) dried lavender
- 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) local vanilla Greek yogurt
Directions:
- In a saucepan, combine blueberries, orange juice, honey, and cornstarch over medium heat, stirring often and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes; remove from heat and using a fork, mash blueberries slightly.
- In a mortar and pestle, grind lavender to a slightly chunky powder. Stir into blueberry mixture and let cool completely.
- Spoon yogurt and blueberry mixture alternately into molds and insert sticks. Place in freezer for at least 6 hours or overnight until solid.