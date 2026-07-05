Recipe for Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles from Dairy Farmers of Ontario

July 5, 2026 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

Cool, creamy, and bursting with fruity flavour, these Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles from Dairy Farmers of Ontario are a refreshing treat for warm days. Sweet blueberries, fragrant lavender, and rich vanilla Greek yogurt come together in a simple frozen dessert that feels both elegant and easy to make.

Recipe for Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles

Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles

Serves: 6-8, depending on mould sizes

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) blueberries
  • 1/3 cup (75 mL) orange juice
  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) liquid local honey
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch
  • 1 tsp (5 mL) dried lavender
  • 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) local vanilla Greek yogurt

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, combine blueberries, orange juice, honey, and cornstarch over medium heat, stirring often and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 2 minutes; remove from heat and using a fork, mash blueberries slightly.
  2. In a mortar and pestle, grind lavender to a slightly chunky powder. Stir into blueberry mixture and let cool completely.
  3. Spoon yogurt and blueberry mixture alternately into molds and insert sticks. Place in freezer for at least 6 hours or overnight until solid.

 

About Demian Vernieri 992 Articles
Fistle Media - Managing Editor Demian manages our writers and makes sure our content schedule stays in tact. He ensures our guidelines are met and relays information between our teams to help things run smoothly.
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