Recipe for Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles

Cool, creamy, and bursting with fruity flavour, these Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles from Dairy Farmers of Ontario are a refreshing treat for warm days. Sweet blueberries, fragrant lavender, and rich vanilla Greek yogurt come together in a simple frozen dessert that feels both elegant and easy to make.

Blueberry Lavender Yogurt Popsicles

Serves: 6-8, depending on mould sizes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) blueberries

1/3 cup (75 mL) orange juice

3 tbsp (45 mL) liquid local honey

1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch

1 tsp (5 mL) dried lavender

1 1/2 cups (375 mL) local vanilla Greek yogurt

Directions: