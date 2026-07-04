Kessie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Kessie, a charming and gentle girl who is making wonderful strides and showing what a sweet companion she truly is!

While she can be timid around loud noises or quick movements, Kessie has a heart full of curiosity and a fantastic secret weapon for breaking the ice: she absolutely loves catnip! Offer her a little bit, and she will happily treat you to sweet slow blinks, enthusiastic flops, and playful rolls right from the comfort of her cozy box. When meeting her, a hands-off approach and consistency is preferred until she gains confidence in her new human friends. Once she unwinds and comes out from her shell, this sweet girl loves engaging in string play and soaking up affectionate head and neck rubs.

Kessie is looking for a new home where she can take her time building confidence and fill your life with her sweet company. Come ask about Kessie today!

Kessie

Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Mix

Age: 3 years

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.