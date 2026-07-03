Five Minutes With: Art-Rock Band 5th PROJEKT

5th PROJEKT is a psychedelic art-rock band blending elements of ambient rock, grunge, shoegaze and post-rock with ethereal vocals and soundscapes. Their music moves through mythology, shadow and transformation, blurring the line between song and ceremony and creating what many listeners have described as “pictures in the mind’s eye.”

Their newest offering, a five-song EP titled “Live In London,” was recorded live off the floor at the Sugar Shack studio in London, Ontario, and traces an atmospheric arc across the band’s sonic landscape, acting as a ceremonial initiation into their immersive sound. “Live In London” will be released May 13, 2026, on the band’s own Organik Rekords.

5th PROJEKT’s previous releases, “The Wolf” (2023) and “The Labyrinth” (2022), both received strong Canadian college radio support, with “The Wolf” debuting on the !earshot National Top 50 and climbing into the Top 25. “The Wolf” was featured in Obscure Sound, Spill Magazine, V13, Canadian Beats, From the Strait, and other local and international publications. The band has received award nominations from the Ontario IMAs, the Toronto IMAs and the Orange County Music Awards in California. Their captivating live performances have led them to showcase at music festivals such as NXNE, Canadian Music Week, Indie Week, Kaleidoscope and Spirits of the Earth Festival, along with two Canadian tours.

Name:

5th PROJEKT

Genre:

Art-Rock

Founded:

2007

# of Albums:

9

Latest Album:

Live In London

Latest Single:

Shapeshifter (Live)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Bands that span the spectrum from Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Pink Floyd, Tori Amos, INXS and so many more.

Favourite musician now:

There are many. A few would be: Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Radiohead, Portishead, Swans, Pink Floyd

Guilty pleasure song:

No guilt. All pleasure.

Live show ritual:

A little wine, a little weed, a little meditation.

Favourite local musician:

We enjoy Delia Bradbury, Dean Marino, SuperPsyched & Silks

EP or LP?

LP. The more conceptual, the better.

Early bird or night owl?

Both. But morning should be quiet, except for birds.

Road or studio?

No, you can’t make us choose!

Any shows or albums coming up?

We recently recorded a live-off-the-floor EP called “Live In London.” It’s available on 12″ vinyl via our Shop and includes a beautiful, full colour, photo booklet designed by our own Sködt McNalty. It’s also available digitally on all platforms.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Dirty Food

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

We like Elm Grove Ave. It’s just off Queen West, perpendicular to the Milky Way. There’s an amazing mural of aliens at an ice cream shop there.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. We’re neighbours and the trees there are very warm and friendly. Plus, there’s a Labyrinth!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

We really enjoyed playing at The Phoenix. Lee’s Palace and The Horseshoe are great as well. We’re also fans of outdoor stages, or even lawns, hills and wooded areas.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Paul’s Boutique for the awe factor. Long & McQuade for the practical factor.