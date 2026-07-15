“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Shawn Evans

July 15, 2026 Emilea Semancik Arts, Visual Arts

In a way, Evans has progressively abandoned landscape painting. Although the work has maintained an objective sensibility, his constant recalibrations of colour and composition have allowed the formal qualities of painting to become his primary subject. Shawn has been developing the Quantum Sky series over the past several years based on a single photograph taken during a residency at the Banff Centre for the Arts. This singular concern with the Albertan landscape marks a degree of rigorous discipline and adherence to self-imposed formal constraints. Now, often building his compositions without reference to the original photograph, his practice has shifted from an act of perception to memory. Evans easily recalls a rich tradition of landscape painting, but through sustained engagement, one realizes he has developed alongside a more contemplative and conceptual axis. The work is grounded in questions of representation, limits of perception, and the status of images in the contemporary world. Shawn’s upcoming solo exhibition opening at Nikola Rukaj Gallery this November presents a selection of these recent works.

Shawn Evans
Mornings start with a coffee outside while I water my “small” collection of bonsai trees. Some seen here just outside my studio.
Shawn Evans
Works in progress. I start with the paintings stretched on the wall to give a hard surface to work against.
North Painting, oil, oil stick, and acrylic on canvas. 48”x60.”
Recent painting yet to be titled. 24”x18.”
A maple tree I started from seed on the workbench in the studio. Mimics the tree in the foreground of a lot of recent paintings.
Four paintings in progress. Each 16”x20.” Part of the Quantum Sky series.
Shawn Evans
Studio assistant hard at work.
Shawn Evans
Recent photo from the opening of the Art Dealers Association of Canada’s 60th Anniversary exhibition.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Weston with my wife and three small kids. It’s one of Toronto’s best-kept secrets— mature trees, century homes, and a small-town community feel, but with the UP Express to get downtown in 15 minutes. Best of both worlds.

What do you do?

I am a painter whose current obsession is trees (inside the studio and out). My work explores Canada’s landscape painting tradition and asks what that legacy can look like today.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working toward a solo exhibition with Rukaj Gallery here in Toronto, which will open in November.

Where can we find your work?

My work can be found at Rukaj Gallery, either in person or through their website. I am also on Instagram, which is best for updates and a look behind the scenes.

 

About Emilea Semancik 306 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

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