“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Shawn Evans

In a way, Evans has progressively abandoned landscape painting. Although the work has maintained an objective sensibility, his constant recalibrations of colour and composition have allowed the formal qualities of painting to become his primary subject. Shawn has been developing the Quantum Sky series over the past several years based on a single photograph taken during a residency at the Banff Centre for the Arts. This singular concern with the Albertan landscape marks a degree of rigorous discipline and adherence to self-imposed formal constraints. Now, often building his compositions without reference to the original photograph, his practice has shifted from an act of perception to memory. Evans easily recalls a rich tradition of landscape painting, but through sustained engagement, one realizes he has developed alongside a more contemplative and conceptual axis. The work is grounded in questions of representation, limits of perception, and the status of images in the contemporary world. Shawn’s upcoming solo exhibition opening at Nikola Rukaj Gallery this November presents a selection of these recent works.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I live in Weston with my wife and three small kids. It’s one of Toronto’s best-kept secrets— mature trees, century homes, and a small-town community feel, but with the UP Express to get downtown in 15 minutes. Best of both worlds.

What do you do?

I am a painter whose current obsession is trees (inside the studio and out). My work explores Canada’s landscape painting tradition and asks what that legacy can look like today.

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working toward a solo exhibition with Rukaj Gallery here in Toronto, which will open in November.

Where can we find your work?

My work can be found at Rukaj Gallery, either in person or through their website. I am also on Instagram, which is best for updates and a look behind the scenes.