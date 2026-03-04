“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Olive Green

I’ve known Olive Green for years, and she is exactly like her stories – warm, whimsical, and deeply observant. Living in our Etobicoke community, she’s the kind of person who finds magic in a simple garden walk. Olive has spent her life crafting worlds where animals solve human problems with kindness and a bit of cheese. She doesn’t seek the spotlight; she genuinely prefers that her characters, like Rags the cat, take centre stage.

Her debut book, ‘Friendly’s,’ is a true reflection of her heart. She believes that children deserve stories that are both funny and meaningful, teaching them about ‘The Fine Print’ of respect without being preachy. Seeing her work travel from Irwin Road to schools in the UK for the Wishing Shelf Awards has been incredible, but to her, the real win is a child giggling at her rhymes. She’s a local soul with a global message, dedicated to making the world a bit cozier for the next generation, one rhyme at a time.

Olive Green
This is “Olive,” my public face and the creative soul behind the stories. In the quiet corners of Etobicoke, she’s the one dreaming up worlds where kindness is the primary language.
Olive Green
My daily creative journey often begins here, at the huckleberry garden café. Chef Rags is always ready with a smile and a treat, reminding me that every day deserves a bit of sweetness.
Inspiration strikes everywhere—from a morning bike ride through our local parks to the quiet, rolling hills of my imagination. Even a simple phone call can spark a new adventure.
This is the heart of my work: “The Fine Print.” It’s a daily reminder for me and my readers that everyone is good, regardless of their mood or the colour of their snoot.
A typical day in the huckleberry garden is a bustling mix of characters. Etobicoke is a vibrant community, and I love reflecting that diversity through the animals that visit Friendly’s.
Life “inside” the book is never dull. Whether I’m drafting rhymes or collaborating on illustrations, I spend my hours making sure the atmosphere is as cosy and welcoming as possible.
Olive Green
Not every day is perfect! We all have moments where things feel like they’re flying through the air. My job as an artist is to find the story within the commotion and turn it into a lesson.
Olive Green
The best part of my day? Seeing how a simple gesture, like a shared cheese platter, can turn tension into community. This is why I write – to bring people (and animals) together.

Which ’hood are you in?

Etobicoke (Irwin Road community)

What do you do?

I am a children’s author and the creator of the Olive Green Books universe. I write whimsical, rhyming stories that combine gentle life lessons with magical adventures to inspire and delight curious young minds (ages 4-10).

What are you currently working on?

Following the successful release of my debut book, ‘Friendly’s,’ I am currently expanding the Huckleberry Garden universe with new stories. I am also developing a series of educational resources and a 7-page Activity Pack designed to help kids explore themes of inclusivity and friendship through puzzles and creative play.

Where can we find your work?

You can discover my stories and free resources at olivegreenbooks.com. My work is also available on Amazon, and you can follow the journey of my characters on Instagram.

 

