“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Olive Green

I’ve known Olive Green for years, and she is exactly like her stories – warm, whimsical, and deeply observant. Living in our Etobicoke community, she’s the kind of person who finds magic in a simple garden walk. Olive has spent her life crafting worlds where animals solve human problems with kindness and a bit of cheese. She doesn’t seek the spotlight; she genuinely prefers that her characters, like Rags the cat, take centre stage.

Her debut book, ‘Friendly’s,’ is a true reflection of her heart. She believes that children deserve stories that are both funny and meaningful, teaching them about ‘The Fine Print’ of respect without being preachy. Seeing her work travel from Irwin Road to schools in the UK for the Wishing Shelf Awards has been incredible, but to her, the real win is a child giggling at her rhymes. She’s a local soul with a global message, dedicated to making the world a bit cozier for the next generation, one rhyme at a time.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Etobicoke (Irwin Road community)

What do you do?

I am a children’s author and the creator of the Olive Green Books universe. I write whimsical, rhyming stories that combine gentle life lessons with magical adventures to inspire and delight curious young minds (ages 4-10).

What are you currently working on?

Following the successful release of my debut book, ‘Friendly’s,’ I am currently expanding the Huckleberry Garden universe with new stories. I am also developing a series of educational resources and a 7-page Activity Pack designed to help kids explore themes of inclusivity and friendship through puzzles and creative play.

Where can we find your work?

You can discover my stories and free resources at olivegreenbooks.com. My work is also available on Amazon, and you can follow the journey of my characters on Instagram.