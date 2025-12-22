Magical, immersive, and thoughtfully produced, Bibbity Bobbity Princess Parties is a premier children’s entertainment company bringing fairytales to life across the Greater Toronto Area. Specializing in princess parties, superhero visits, and themed character experiences, the company delivers high-quality performances filled with singing, dancing, storytelling, magic, and interactive play—creating unforgettable moments for birthdays, community events, and corporate celebrations alike. We spoke with Victoria Paige, Founder, CEO and Head Fairy Godmother, to know more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Bibbity Bobbity Princess Parties is a leading children’s entertainment company serving families throughout the Greater Toronto Area. We specialize in high-quality princess parties, superhero visits, and themed character entertainment for birthdays, community events, and corporate celebrations. Our performers bring beloved fairytale and pop culture-inspired characters to life through singing, dancing, storytelling, magic and interactive games.

What made you want to do this work?

I founded Bibbity Bobbity Princess Parties because I wanted to combine my background in performing arts with meaningful community impact. What began as a creative side project quickly evolved into a purpose-driven company focused on spreading joy and imagination to families across the GTA. Seeing how deeply children connect to our characters reminds me every day that this is more than entertainment. It is about creating moments that allow children to feel seen and important and magic that will last a lifetime.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to offer parents in Toronto a dependable, magical, and professional option for children’s party entertainment. Families deserve performances that feel immersive and heartwarming, not just someone in a costume. I also wanted to create flexible and rewarding opportunities for local performers who love working with kids and want to use their talents to make a difference.

Who are your clientele and demographics?

Our clients are primarily millennial and Gen X parents in the Greater Toronto Area who value experiences over things and who are looking for entertainment that will leave even the grown-ups saying, “I can’t believe how fun that was!” Our clients want to give their children magical moments on their birthday, filled with wonder and laughter. We also serve schools, shopping centres, and event venues looking for professional children’s entertainment that delights every guest.

How does your business make money and how does it work?

Families and organizations book their character experiences directly through our website, www.bibbitybobbityprincessparties.com. Our Fairy Godmothers are available by text during office hours but we also have a seamless automated booking system for busy parents that allows them to see real-time availability, book and confirm their character, 24/7.

We offer a variety of customizable princess party packages for birthdays and events of all sizes. Each performer is professionally trained, costumed, and supported by our team to ensure every appearance reflects our high standard of excellence and enchantment.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Our princess performers and character entertainers travel throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, Pickering, Ajax, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Newmarket, Oakville, Burlington, Oshawa, Whitby and beyond. We bring the magic directly to homes, event venues, and community spaces across the city.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

“How do you ensure your performers maintain professional quality and magical authenticity?”

We hand-select our performers based on talent, professionalism, and passion for working with children. Every performer is trained in character accuracy, storytelling, and engagement techniques that make every party feel like a real fairytale brought to life. From our park-quality costumes to our attention to detail, we make sure every experience feels unforgettable. We also post photos of our current performers on our website and social media accounts. While some companies hire out 3rd party performers, have very outdated photos or use models for their photoshoots, what you see online from Bibbity Bobbity Princess Parties is what will be showing up at your home or event space. We also suggest that parents check Google reviews for photos from our clients to see our performers in action.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is watching the genuine joy on a child’s face when their favourite princess or hero walks into the room and watching their parents’ eyes well up with tears of joy. Those moments are pure magic.

The most challenging part is a toss-up between managing logistics like traffic, weather, and scheduling while keeping everything running smoothly behind the scenes or working through tough conditions because we care so much about delivering the magic anyway. Seeing the joy always makes it worth it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

“We bring fairytales to life, but the real magic is fitting this ball gown into my compact car.”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Website | Email

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Glama Gal Kids Spa is a fantastic local business that shares our mission of inspiring confidence, creativity, and kindness in children. Their spa experiences for kids are always positive and empowering, and we love collaborating with them to create unforgettable memories for families in the GTA.