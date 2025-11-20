Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Nitish Sakhuja

Nitish Sakhuja is a Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based comedian whose sharp, laid-back delivery and darkly clever punchlines have earned him a loyal following across North America. With nearly 15 years in stand-up, Nitish has honed a comedy style that’s uniquely his own—unapologetically honest, effortlessly funny, and rooted in both personal experience and cultural observation. Inspired by icons like Russell Peters, Dave Chappelle, and The Simpsons, Nitish brings a blend of smart, subversive humour and stoner charm to every stage he steps on—from his home club, The Corner Comedy Club in Toronto, to the legendary Comedy Store in LA. His new special, High, I’m Nitty, is streaming now on YouTube, offering a perfect introduction to one of Canada’s boldest comedic voices.

How would you describe your comedy style?

It’s very much me. I think over the almost 15 years of doing comedy, I found my voice and it’s uniquely me.

Who are some of your influences?

Being an Indian kid from Toronto, obviously, Russell Peters is the guy. He’s the reason I do comedy. But also Dave Chappelle. But my introduction to humour would be a mashup of The Simpsons and The Fresh Prince.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Again Russell Peters, Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, Mitch Hesdberg, Krusty The Clown, Adam Sandler

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I love Dave Chappelle. But also, that’s a hard one. Right now? I love when I get to work with Russell and watch him work. I also really love watching Orny Adams work.

What is your pre-show ritual?

No real ritual. Just usually hang out with the other comics. Smoke a joint, take it easy.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

My favourite place to perform in LA is at The Comedy Store. It’s just iconic. And I feel honoured every time I step on stage there.

When I’m in Toronto, I love to play at The Corner Comedy Club. That’s my home club. It’s the club that raised me. Best club in the city.

Although recently I got invited to play the Meridian Hall, and that was a really cool experience.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My favourite bits are the really dark ones. I just get a kick out of saying something dark and smart that can’t help to make people laugh even though they know they shouldn’t.

Although currently my favourite but I’m doing is about the birds waking up earlier than they ever have before. I enjoy it because I feel like it’s a smart bit, but it’s also hitting home to a lot of people. It’s about immigrants and migration.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Being out and about in the different scenes and meeting comics. Seeing them live. I feel like as good as it can be, online just doesn’t hit the same.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Well, currently, I’m living in Los Angeles. On my first day here, I had the most Hollywood experience. I saw the Foo Fighters. It was just two Mexican guys beating the shit out of each other.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Yes, my brand new comedy special was just released. It’s called High, I’m Nitty.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Moe Ismail and Andrew Oporto