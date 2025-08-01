Five Minutes With: Toronto Musician Lily Frost

With nine original solo albums and three EPs to her credit, Toronto-based singer/songwriter Lily Frost is a beloved figure within the Canadian music scene. Over the course of those records, she has explored topics ranging from introspection and our connection to nature, to spirituality and psychology, all draped in poetic metaphor in genres including indie folk, pop, swing, western—all with a touch of sass. This, along with her sweet but dynamic voice and stage presence, has led to her loyal following, critical acclaim and songs being featured in high-profile television shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Workin’ Moms, as well as the 2001 Disney movie Crazy/Beautiful. In 2009, Lily earned a Gemini Award nomination as co-writer of the theme for CBC’s Being Erica.

On her latest album, Decompression, Lily ventures into the Americana realm for the first time with songs that blend folk, soul, blues, and country. Produced by the in-demand Aaron Goldstein, Decompression displays Lily’s songwriting in its most direct and purest form. Like many of us, the fallout from the pandemic left Lily seriously questioning her future as a creative entity. Was there any point in carrying on if there were no opportunities to play shows? Was this the time to throw in the towel and move in a different direction?

As Lily searched for answers, loyal fans convinced her she was a “lifer” and that there was so much music she still needed to share. Goldstein’s further encouragement convinced Lily to gather all the best songs from her overflowing arsenal, and they set to work bringing together her raw and real piano-based material. The results are contained on Decompression, a Lily Frost album unlike anything else in her catalogue.

Name:

Lily Frost

Genre:

Indie/Jazz/Roots/Pop

Founded:

1989

# of Albums:

14

Latest Album:

Decompression

Latest Single:

Changes in The Air

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Earliest influences? Elvis Presley and Joni Mitchell

Favourite musician now:

Ajeet

Guilty pleasure song:

Irene Cara, “Flashdance”

Live show ritual:

Sage, candle, meditate, shot of tequila, although since I quit booze, I now meditate twice as much!

Favourite local musician:

Denielle Bassels

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird, but not by choice (kids and dog)

Road or studio?

I can’t decide

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m currently working on an album inspired by the Greco-Roman, pagan, and Celtic female archetypes. It draws from mythology, ancestral memory, and the forgotten voices of the feminine. It’s a journey through sound, story, and spirit, weaving together ancient threads with modern reflection.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Fresh on Crawford. Their hot sauce is almost to die for after Okazu.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen West. It has all the best music venues and shops

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Cedarvale. There’s an off-leash forest for my dog there

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I think it might become Sauce. I’ve heard great things and will play there in July. Bell and Beacon is also cool.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom, but I buy on Apple Music.