CONTEST: Do more than work with iQ Offices & Erin Rothstein

If you’re looking for an office space that will do more than work, then you’ve met your match. Whether you’re a single independent professional, a growing team, a satellite office, or start-up, the advantages of co-working can, and should, be working for you.

Designed to create environments that empower your best work, distraction-free, iQ Offices offers a full-range of workplace solutions and premium amenities that cater to every business size and need.

Recently, each office location has also been adorned with thought-provoking pieces from renowned artists to fuel creativity.

The 250 University location in Toronto proudly displays 26 captivating pieces of art by Erin Rothstein, a Canadian artist born in Montreal and currently living and working in Toronto. Rothstein’s paintings are centred around food and fashion, utilizing a minimalist aesthetic to enhance the “Pop-Culture” allure of her signature hyperreal technique. With her innovative subjects and compositions, Rothstein has carved out a new space for herself within the context of today’s art market, showcasing hyperrealism as a whimsical and fresh-faced style.

And now, to help infuse inspiration and collaboration into your workday, we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a fully-equipped private office space and a limited edition print from renowned local artist, Erin Rothstein. This prize pack is valued at $1,900+ and includes:

• A 2-4 person private office space at one of the iQ Offices Toronto locations (2 month duration) and use of their premium amenities, including complimentary snacks & refreshments, wellness rooms, lounges and more!

• A $400 gift card to purchase your favourite limited edition print from Erin Rothstein

Contest is open to Canadian residents over 18 years of age, excluding Quebec and runs until July 3rd, 2023. No purchase necessary. 2-4 person private office eligible for Toronto locations only. Office space location and booking dates subject to availability.

How To Enter

Facebook

1. “Like” the Toronto Guardian Facebook page and share the below Facebook post on Facebook with your followers.

2. “Like” the Toronto Guardian Facebook page and “Comment” on the below Facebook post with why you would want to use a shared office space.

Twitter

3. “Follow” the Toronto Guardian Twitter page and “ReTweet” the below Tweet on Twitter with your followers.

4. “Follow” the Toronto Guardian Twitter page and “Reply” to the below Tweet with why you would want to use a shared office space.

To help infuse inspiration and collaboration into your workday, we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a fully-equipped private office space and a limited edition print from renowned local artist, Erin Rothstein.#Contest #Giveaway https://t.co/11xx2s5fUa — Toronto Guardian (@TORGuardian) June 27, 2023

Instagram

5. “Follow” the Toronto Guardian Instagram page and “Comment” on the below Instagram post with why you would want to use a shared office space.

6. “Follow” the Toronto Guardian Instagram page and “Comment” on the below Instagram post with a friend who would also like this prize.