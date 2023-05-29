Heineken Launches Player 0.0 Virtual Simulator Racing Showdown

Heineken has launched an exciting new competition in Canada that invites gamers and sports fans to compete on a virtual racetrack for a chance to race against two-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen. The global simulator racing competition, Player 0.0, is a part of Heineken’s Formula 1 global partnership and is aimed at bringing fans together with its responsible consumption campaign, “When You Drive, Never Drink.”

Between May 25 and June 7, 2023, Canadian gamers and sports fans are invited to compete in a national time trial on the virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve via the EA Sports F1 22 videogame. The five top players will qualify for a trip to the Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada 2023 in Montréal to compete against each other live via racing simulators for the ultimate title of Canada’s Player 0.0. The champion will win a trip to sim race with Max Verstappen himself in a global Player 0.0 event later this year.

“We are thrilled to be putting Canadians in the driver’s seat with Player 0.0. Through this innovative platform, while advocating responsible drinking, Heineken continues to offer the best experiences to Canadian audiences,” said Laurent Delmouly, Managing Director for Heineken Canada.

To participate in Player 0.0, Canadians can race on the virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve via the popular EA Sports F1 22 videogame and submit their best lap time through the Player 0.0 microsite HERE. Entrants can compete on any platform where the game is available and will be asked to upload a screenshot of their lap time to the microsite upon entry.

Heineken has been committed to real change around attitudes towards responsible drinking since entering the world of motorsport in 2016. The company has always advocated responsible consumption, and its global motorsport partnerships now provide an effective platform to promote responsible drinking.

Heineken 0.0 is a refreshing non-alcoholic lager, brewed with a unique recipe that doesn’t compromise the taste of their beer that does have alcohol content. Earlier this year, Verstappen was announced as a global Heineken 0.0 ambassador, engaging the next generation of fans through a series of creative and meaningful activities focused on responsible consumption.

In conclusion, Player 0.0 is an exciting opportunity for Canadian gamers and sports fans to compete for a chance to race against Max Verstappen. Heineken continues to advocate responsible drinking through its innovative campaigns and global partnerships in the world of motorsport. For more information on Player 0.0, visit the microsite and get ready to race!

