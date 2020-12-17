Comedian Garrett Jamieson Releases “Born Crying Die Laughing”

Garrett Jamieson and Sprattacus, an experimental comedy collective, will release their sophomore album Born Crying Die Laughing on Friday, December 18, 2020 on Comedy Records. We caught up with Garrett to learn more!

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style is much like capoeira, mixed with tai-chi and a little bit of that silly old style 1860s Irish boxing… oh and backyard sumo wrestling. My comedy style is a real rich tapestry of comedic mixed martial arts.

Who are some of your influences?

Other than Jesus?! My influences were anything comedy. Anything that was funny. Anything that I found to be funny. I really liked absurd or demented comedy and still do. I would watch Monty Python and read The Far Side. I’m kidding, I can’t read!!!!!!!!

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My favourite comedian growing up were actually funny musicians or bands, like Weird Al, Primus or Frank Zappa. I really loved the Three Stooges… even Shemp!

Who is your favourite comedian now?

My favourite comedian now would be my friends (the ones who are comedians, and the ones who aren’t comedians are sometimes funnier than many comics). They’re all very funny or at least they make me laugh. Comedy is subjective. If you’re reading this be my friend and I’d probably think of you as a funny comedian.

What is your pre-show ritual (real life or virtual shows)?

My pre show ritual is much like reading a cliche dating profile. I like long walks, getting coffee, a nice dinner and napping. Oh, and must love animals!

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Any place that finds me funny, but if I had to choose one it would be Rumors Comedy Club in Winnipeg. During the first wave of COVID, many places were shut down for months due to restrictions. But during the summer Rumors was allowed to open up and I got to perform there. The half capacity audience had enough energy for a stadium, it was magical and just hearing their laughs almost brought tears to my eyes.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Other than praying?! My favourite medium is always the live show, but in these times that isn’t the case anymore. So now it’s watching YouTube, falling asleep and waking up to the bizarre twisted warped part of YouTube… it’s kind of like the Wizard Of Oz I guess. I saw this one guy who was breast feeding dogs!!! A comic genius.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

The band Sprattacus, and myself, have our second album called “Born Crying Die Laughing” coming out on December 18 on all platforms through Comedy Records. It’s One Liner/Story Telling Stand Up Comedy Meeting Psychedelic Rock Jazz.

Sprattacus consists of Ryan Spratt, Josh Park, Jen Pos and Michael Murray.

Where can we follow you?

@GJPartyHugs on Instagram and Twitter. It was GJPartyDrugs, but now it’s Hugs Not Drugs!

Tell us a joke.

Oh, I got a good one! It’s an impression that is 100% an act out though. It’s of a mechanical sloth swimming through tapioca pudding. However, since you can’t see me do the act out I’ll use emojis. Here it goes…let me get into character.

(Clears Throat)

‍♀️🕺 🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥” ‍♀️🕺🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥”

Tell me if you heard this one before.

🦥🦥⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ “🦥🦥🦥🦥🦥⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️

And without missing a beat, the guy is like…

️‍♀️ ☠️☠️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ ” ️‍♀️☠️☠️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Isn’t that funny?! If you didn’t get it you should see me do it sometime.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local Toronto comic/comedian we should know about?

There are so many though! Anyone on the Comedy Records list if you don’t know any of them: Mark DeBonis, Dena Jackson, Nick Reynoldson, Monty Scott, Todd Graham, Arthur Simeon, Clare Belford, Pat Burtscher, Jay and Eytan, and this unknown comic named K. Trevor Wilson. Oh and also check out Sprattacus on their own – they aren’t comedians but they could be!