Schitt’s Creek’s Rosebud Motel just listed for $2M! Who’s in?

Feeling like you need more space as we continue to work from home? Or thinking about cashing it all in and opening your own quaint motel? Hey, why not? Many small Ontario towns are converting rustic spots into mini escapes for us city folks. Our minds are churning! We’re not going to Schitt on anyone’s dreams because now might just be the perfect time to make them come true.
We’ve just learned that CBC’s Schitt’s Creek Rosebud Motel (aka the Hockley Motel) is listed to sell for a cool $2M (and, if you think that’s a lot, just check out what that gets you in Toronto).
So, what does this epic 6.7 acre listing include? The property that’s only 1.5 hours outside of Toronto features:
- 10 motel rooms perfect for those who “are trying not to connect with people right now”
- A manager’s suite (plaid shirts not included in the listing price)
- An onsite one-bedroom cottage
- And almost seven acres of rose-tinted possibilities
Colliers Hotels, the exclusive agent of this motel, also notes that this property wasn’t just made famous by one of our favourite Emmy Award-winning television families, but it was also the ideal setting for other productions.
- “A History of Violence” (2005 American action-thriller film)
- “11.22.63” (American science fiction thriller miniseries based on the 2011 novel 11/22/63 by Stephen King)
- “Umbrella Academy”, an Amazon original (American superhero series)
Anyone want to quit their day jobs and open up a kitschy motel with us?
Highest and Best Offers are due no later than Monday, December 14, 2020, by 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time to Colliers Hotels.
Here is the listing.