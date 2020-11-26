Schitt’s Creek’s Rosebud Motel just listed for $2M! Who’s in?

Feeling like you need more space as we continue to work from home? Or thinking about cashing it all in and opening your own quaint motel? Hey, why not? Many small Ontario towns are converting rustic spots into mini escapes for us city folks. Our minds are churning! We’re not going to Schitt on anyone’s dreams because now might just be the perfect time to make them come true.

We’ve just learned that CBC’s Schitt’s Creek Rosebud Motel (aka the Hockley Motel) is listed to sell for a cool $2M (and, if you think that’s a lot, just check out what that gets you in Toronto).

So, what does this epic 6.7 acre listing include? The property that’s only 1.5 hours outside of Toronto features:

10 motel rooms perfect for those who “are trying not to connect with people right now”

A manager’s suite (plaid shirts not included in the listing price)

An onsite one-bedroom cottage

And almost seven acres of rose-tinted possibilities