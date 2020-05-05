“Five Minutes With” Recording Artist, Activist, Author Bif Naked

Bif Naked is a celebrated and notorious performer in music, TV, film, and dance, and a tireless advocate and Humanitarian. Orphaned in India, emancipated by punk rock, and empowered by surviving breast cancer, kidney failure, heart surgery, divorce, and surviving as a Woman in The Entertainment Industry for twenty-five years, Bif has transcended any and all obstacles placed in her path to become one of the world’s most unique, recognizable and beloved icons. Her memoirs, titled, “I, Bificus” was published by Harper Collins Publishers, in April, 2016.

Name: Bif Naked

Genre: Alternative, Rock, Post-Punk

Founded: 1988

# of Albums: ten

Latest Release: (coming 2020) CHAMPION

Latest Single: JIM

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Community Restaurant, 343 Kerr Street, Oakville

Favourite band as a teenager:

Human League and Twisted Sister

Favourite band now:

Fucked Up

Guilty Pleasure Song:

“I Will Always Love You” performed by Whitney Huston

Live Show Ritual:

Talking baby-talk to the band, telling them “Mommy is proud of you”

Favourite local artist:

Jay Soule a.k.a. CHIPPEWAR

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Salad from FRESH

Queen or College St?

Queen West/Parkdale

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods and Kew Gardens for a tie

EP or LP?l

ove the LP records!

Early bird or night owl?

I am a Morning Person, and Card-Carrying Early Bird.

Road or studio?

I always always prefer the road.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Probably Roti if I had to eat at one of these restaurants.

Where can we follow you?

I am on social media at @bifnaked on Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook, and @bifnakedofficial on Instagram

Any shows or albums coming up?

I released a new single on Valentine’s Day called “JIM” and it’s the first single on a brand, new, studio album coming out late summer 2020 called “CHAMPION” I have a book of poetry coming out 2020 called “Razorblade Chewing Gum” and a podcast/vlogcast called THE NEW RIOT GIRLS. I also am part of an organic hemp CBD company called Mona Lisa Healing