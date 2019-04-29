The Faculty of Sound Showcase for Emerging Canadian Musicians

As a Canadian musician, there’s never been a better time to break out and stand among the industry’s heavyweights south of the border. Toronto in particular has seen its talent top the charts with verve and a unique ‘northern touch’.

Now, the city is set to welcome the newest stage for emerging Canadian musicians: The Faculty of Sound Musician Showcase. The event, produced by AMO Music and hosted by local MC and personality Dhanung Bulsara, is set to launch its inaugural showcase at The Jam Factory in Toronto’s Riverside neighbourhood on Thursday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The performances will be in a competition‐style format, giving artists the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience of hundreds of music fans, industry VIPs and a panel of judges.

Organizers say it will serve not only as a platform to put artists in front of influential figures, but also build a community that gets behind the artists and grows their fan bases.

In addition to supporting the local, emerging, indie artist community, Faculty of Sound has partnered with Camp Oochigeas – a privately funded, volunteer-based organization that helps kids affected by childhood cancer explore enriching, and fun experiences. A portion of the event’s proceeds will go directly to providing high-quality care for Ooch campers across the province.

The event has also partnered with BEARFACE Whisky – a uniquely Canadian whisky brand by the Mark Anthony Group. BEARFACE will be onsite at The Jam Factory to supply a blend of good vibes and refreshing beverages.

Tickets go on sale for the Faculty of Sound showcase on Monday, April 29, at 4 p.m., and can be purchased online at facultyofsound.com/shop.

For more information visit facultyofsound.com, or email events@facultyofsound.com.