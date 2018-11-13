Save our Scruff aims to re-home Toronto dogs in need

Save our Scruff helps find forever homes for dogs in need. They work with dogs in the Toronto area as well as international rescues overseas. We chatted with their founder Laura Bye to learn more.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

Save Our Scruff aims to re-home dogs in need, whether that be neglect cases, cases of abuse, strays and street dogs, dogs moved because of severe health of behavioural concerns etc. We work with dogs in the Toronto area as much as possible, but have definitely made a large impact on those Internationally as well, connecting with some very committed rescues overseas. We have adopted out over 1000 animals in the past 3 and a half years and are aiming to broaden our impact by putting focus on Spay And Neuter Clinics, Dog Ownership/Behavioural Seminars and partnering with others making a difference in our city.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Homelessness of dogs around the world, and also the inexperience and common misconceptions of dog ownership and behaviour.

When did you start/join it?

I started SOS about 3.5 years ago

What made you want to get involved?

I started working with another rescue organization with very little knowledge of what was needed and lacking. I learned as I grew with that other org and eventually decided that starting my own where I could make the impact where and how I wanted was the best move for me and the dogs. I am still learning and reworking my opinions, which sometimes means unlearning old habits or understandings of how dogs behave, what they need to survive and how to help other communities that are very different than ours. But I bring on change and education and I feel that shows throughout the rescues mission and values.

What was the situation like when you started?

Rescues were scarce. Education was lacking if there was any. The word rescue was not one you heard often.

How has it changed since?

Rescue has become huge in the Toronto and surrounding areas. It really has blown up in some of the best ways – so much community engagement and people have become so passionate about getting involved and making change. You can’t go on a walk now without running into a few rescue dogs -whether they’re in adoptive or foster homes.

What more needs to be done?

We need responsibility and accountability. We need people to care enough to speak out when dogs aren’t treated right, and follow through with making change. We can’t do it alone. I feel that because we are a rescue, people think that we have it all figured out. But we’re all human. We need support. We need passion and fire and people to get involved and stay involved even when it’s tedious and boring and not as fun as expected.

How can our readers help?

Share. Reach out. Get involved. DONATE. Educate yourself and be an animal advocate. Ask questions. Ask more questions. Take accountability of your neighbourhoods, friends, and family members. Understand that nobody wants more work on their plate, so if not you, who?

Do you have any events coming up?

Yes! Always. Visit our event listings on our website.

Where can we follow you?

@saveourscruff – www.saveourscruff.org – Facebook; SaveOurScruff