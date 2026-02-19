Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Jason Wren

Jason Wren is a Toronto-based comedian who first stepped on stage after making a promise to his father during his battle with cancer, a moment that set him on a decade-long journey in comedy. Known for his abstract, surreal, and playful style, Jason creates joyfully strange sets that push silliness to its limits, offering audiences something unexpected in a world that often feels too heavy.

Today, he continues to champion experimental comedy through unique showcases and projects that give comics space to stretch boundaries and keep audiences delightfully off balance.

Who were your favourite comedians growing up?

Steven Wright, Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Steve Martin, George Carlin.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Maria Bamford.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Meditation, a walk, and focusing on breathing, being present in the environment before stepping onstage.

What is your favourite place you’ve performed?

I once did a matinee in a laundromat, people folding clothes while I did stand-up. It was unusual, unexpected, and somehow perfect for my style. Another time, I performed in a dog park, and dogs literally followed me after a joke. Those moments embody what I love: comedy that’s unpredictable.

What’s your favourite bit you’ve written?

I love subtle wordplay and small, odd actions that catch audiences off guard. I rarely get hecklers because the material is so abstract and unusual that people don’t know where to push back; they’re too busy processing and laughing.

Where do you find new comedians?

I spend a lot of time at open mics, watching comics build material. I also follow a lot of British comics on YouTube, I like how their networks of performers to find other voices.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Follow me cause I am hoping for maybe a teaser of a possible comedy/cause-based road trip. anyway follow me on my socials for where I am and what I’m doing

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Jordanne Brown