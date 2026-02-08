Season to Taste: Chef Nadège Nourian of Chez Nad

After 17 years of building one of Toronto’s most recognized French pâtisserie brands, Nadège Nourian is opening a new chapter and making her dream come true with Chez Nad, a modern French bistronomie table rooted in her Lyonnais heritage and shaped by how Torontonians dine today. We chatted with Chef Nadège about her new culinary venture, Toronto’s influence on how she cooks, the ingredients she seeks out, and how Chez Nad will help push the city’s dining scene forward.

What first inspired you to become a chef, and how has your journey led you to Toronto?

I come from a long line of pastry chefs and restaurant owners. I grew up in kitchens, baking with my grandmother, then working in my parents’ restaurant. Food was always part of daily life, not something separate from it. After training and working abroad, love brought me to Toronto. That move became the foundation of both my personal and professional journey. It’s where I built my career, my family, and ultimately my home.

Who were some of your biggest influences, either chefs or family, in shaping your approach to cooking?

My grandmother was my first and most important influence. We were very close, and I learned pastry at her side while listening to stories about the pastry shop she ran with my grandfather. That early exposure taught me respect for craft, patience and tradition. Professionally, my approach was later shaped by working alongside Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (France’s highest artisanal honour) and in demanding kitchens in France and the UK, where precision, discipline and consistency were non-negotiable.

What’s the story behind your restaurant — how did it come to life?

Opening a restaurant was always a dream. After years of building Nadège Pâtisserie, the demand required us to move our production kitchen in 2016, so the space behind our Queen Street West flagship became available. Over time, it felt like the right moment to bring that vision to life, pairing the pastry and café at the front with a more intimate restaurant tucked behind. Chez Nad is a natural evolution of the brand and a more complete expression of my culinary world. It allows me to move beyond the pastry counter and share the dishes of my childhood, reinterpreted through modern bistronomie while staying rooted in the technique and discipline that shaped my career.

How does the food culture of Toronto influence your cooking style or menu choices?

I’m ingredient-driven first. Seasonality matters, but inspiration often comes from discovering a beautiful product at a market, through a supplier, or while travelling. Toronto’s diversity constantly introduces new ingredients and ideas, and that openness naturally shapes the menu without forcing it. The city’s dining culture is sophisticated and curious, which allows me to revisit classic French dishes and reinterpret them in a way that feels lighter, more contemporary and in step with how people dine today. Dishes like quenelles Lyonnaises, onion soup or steak frites are rooted in tradition, but they’re approached with a modern sensibility that reflects both the city and the moment.

What’s one local ingredient you can’t live without in your kitchen?

Butter. Years ago, we discovered an exceptional local butter, and it has become essential to everything we do. It’s a simple ingredient, but when it’s of the highest quality, it elevates every dish.

If someone was visiting Toronto for the first time, what food experience would you insist they try?

Toronto’s food scene is incredibly diverse. I would encourage visitors to explore East and Southeast Asian cuisines—Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Chinese—for a true sense of the city’s cultural depth and creativity.

What restaurants, cafés, or hidden gems in Toronto do you personally love to eat at when you’re off-duty?

I love discovering new places. I spend most of my time dining in the West End – Little Italy, Little Portugal, Queen West, where I live, and sometimes Parkdale. There’s always something new happening, and the energy in those neighbourhoods are always inspiring.

How do you think the dining scene in Toronto is different from other Canadian cities?

Toronto stands apart because of its multicultural neighbourhoods and the depth of truly authentic global cuisines they offer. Many of these food cultures are rooted in family traditions and long-standing communities, which gives the city a dining scene that feels both genuine and constantly evolving. That balance (between respecting tradition and embracing discovery) is very much what we aim to do at Nadège Pâtisserie and Chez Nad. As family-owned establishments, we share our own story while inviting guests to experience something new. With Chez Nad, that means introducing Toronto to more of Lyon (the gastronomic capital of the world) through its distinct dishes, flavours and culinary heritage.

Where do you like to shop for ingredients locally — farmers’ markets, specialty shops, or particular suppliers?

I love Fiesta Farms, Cheese Boutique, P.A.T. Central and small family-owned shops. In the summer, I sometimes go directly to farms to buy fresh produce. Having a direct relationship with ingredients and the people behind them is very important to me.

Beyond food, what makes Toronto special to you as a place to live and work?

Toronto feels like home. It’s multicultural and welcoming, yet still has a village-like feel. Even as a large city, neighbourhoods feel familiar, which makes it a wonderful place to raise children and build a life.

What’s next for you and your restaurant here?

Right now, the focus is on allowing Chez Nad to fully come to life. That means refining the experience, listening to guests and letting the restaurant evolve naturally. The goal is to stay true to the values that shaped it from the beginning (craft, authenticity and hospitality) while continuing to grow thoughtfully.