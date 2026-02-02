Inspired by her daughter’s clubfoot journey, Mariangel Pulido Gomez turned a personal challenge into a purpose-driven business. As the founder of LittleClubbers Apparel, she is creating adaptive babywear that brings comfort, inclusivity, and ease to families navigating clubfoot treatment, while building awareness and community along the way.

What is your business called and what does it do?

LittleClubbers Apparel creates adaptive baby clothing designed specifically for babies undergoing clubfoot treatment. Our garments—like our zip-up pajamas and open-heel pants—are made to fit comfortably with the boots-and-bar brace that clubfoot babies wear, making daily life a little easier for parents and little ones.

What made you want to do this work?

My daughter was born with clubfoot, and during her treatment, I realized how few clothing options existed for babies like her. I often had to cut or modify pajamas just to make them work around her brace. What started as a personal frustration became a mission to create something better—not just for my family, but for others walking the same journey.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I wanted to solve the lack of practical and comfortable clothing options for clubfoot babies. Parents already face emotional and logistical challenges during treatment; clothing shouldn’t add to that stress. Our designs help parents feel supported while keeping their babies cozy and confident.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our community includes parents and caregivers of babies with clubfoot, as well as pediatric orthopedic clinics and physiotherapists who support these families. Most of our customers are based in Canada, but our online store allows us to reach families worldwide

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell directly through our online store and also collaborate with clinics and hospitals that share our mission. Some of our items are also donated to help families just starting their clubfoot journey—building trust, awareness, and community around a shared experience.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We’re based in Oshawa, Ontario, and while we primarily operate online, our heart is in connecting locally—with Toronto-area hospitals, clinics, and parent networks to ensure families can access what they need.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: “What makes your adaptive babywear different from regular baby clothing?”

Answer: Our clothing is designed specifically for babies wearing the boots-and-bar brace. Each piece has functional details—like double zippers, open-heel access, and soft cotton blends—to make dressing, diaper changes, and sleep easier, without compromising comfort or style.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is hearing from parents who say our products made their clubfoot journey a little easier—that’s the heart of why I started this. The hardest part is growing awareness. Because clubfoot is a niche condition, many families don’t realize these solutions exist until much later.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I like to say, “We don’t just make pajamas—we make tiny engineering projects in cotton!” Every zipper and snap has a purpose!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Adaptt Apparel