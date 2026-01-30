Five Minutes With: The Big Bad Jug Band

Founded in 2022, The Big Bad Jug Band brings a lively, genre-bending twist to the jug band tradition. Known for their high-energy performances and playful, unpredictable stage presence, the band fuses raw musicianship with humour and heart, creating a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

Name:

The Big Bad Jug Band

Genre:

JUG

Founded:

2022

Latest Album:

Big Bad Demo

Latest Single:

Bud The Spud

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Metal Face Doom

Favourite musician now:

Lead Belly

Guilty pleasure song:

Wig in a Box – Hedwig and The Angry Inch

Live show ritual:

Panic Poop

Favourite local musician:

TV Freaks

EP or LP?

LP front to back

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird if you’re paying me, Night Owl if I’m left to my own devices.

Road or studio?

Road for polishing, studio for showing. The road is more fun than the studio. I’ve found that a band is most vulnerable when it is time to record.

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

PHO BINH MINH

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

York Boulevard, because it means I’m about to leave.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Karst because of all the sweet holes.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Corktown

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Dr. Disc