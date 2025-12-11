Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Joe Botelho

With a style that’s equal parts sharp, unfiltered, and playfully reckless, comedian Joe Botelho has been making waves in the Canadian comedy scene for over a decade. Known for his fearless approach to taboo topics and his ability to find laughs in unexpected places, Botelho blends old-school grit with a contemporary edge.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Playful, reckless, and as dirty as my fingernails.

Who are some of your influences?

Norm Macdonald, Patrice O’Neal, and the biggest one is Bugs Bunny.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Andrew Dice Clay. As a kid, nothing felt better than telling dirty nursery rhymes to grown-ups.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Shane Gillis. He’s like the funniest guy in your group of friends, but onstage. He feels real and like nothing’s been rehearsed.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Catch up on all the new gossip and make fun of all the comics on before me.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Grand Central Sports Bar in Niagara Falls. Only now, 10 years in, do I perform as well as I would on those Mondays when I got booked. I was at my best and had no idea how to do that outside of that stage. It was magical!

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a bit about land acknowledgement. I’m talking about something that we shouldn’t be making light of, but I get away with it because—well, it’s funny. I want every joke I write to be like that.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Podcasts and Instagram reels. I get to see comedians experimenting, not worried about bombing. The algorithm knows me now so I don’t have to search comics out.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Hamilton comedy legend Manolis Zontanos has a great one: “Hamilton, where dreams come to fight.”

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Follow my Instagram—everything I do that’s cool gets posted there.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

AJ Bate and Michael Moses