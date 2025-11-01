CONTEST: Win a 2-Night Stay at Lakeside Oasis Spa Getaway

Toronto Guardian has partnered with Premier Host, Haebae Holistics, and Reel Media Inc. to bring you the Recharge & Radiate Giveaway — a luxurious escape designed to help you unwind and glow again. One lucky winner will enjoy a rejuvenating two-night stay at Premier Host’s Lakeside Oasis Spa Getaway in beautiful Huntsville, Ontario, just 2.5 hours from Toronto. This stunning waterfront retreat sleeps six and features an in-room sauna, a cozy fireplace, a spacious open kitchen, and breathtaking lake views — all just minutes from downtown Huntsville. Valued at $1,500, it’s the perfect midweek getaway to relax, reconnect, and recharge.

To complete the experience, the prize package also includes three Limited Edition “Simplified Skin” Kits from Haebae Holistics — a $300 total value that brings the spa experience home — plus a $100 gift card to On The Docks Pub, a beloved dockside restaurant in Huntsville, courtesy of Reel Media Inc. Whether you’re dreaming of a self-care retreat, a cozy getaway with friends, or simply some lakeside serenity, this prize is your chance to indulge in relaxation from start to finish.

Highlights Include:

Outdoors

– Spectacular Lake Views (sunrise & Sunset)

– 2 lakeview patios

– balcony with seating for 6

– Outdoor large fire table (propane Provided)

– Loungers & Egg Chairs

– Master Chef Elite BBQ (gas)

– Outdoor Dining table (4 seats)

– Private Beach access on site

– Hiking trails, Arrowhead Provincial park, Ice Trail

– Ice Fishing, Snowmobiling

– DT Huntsville, dining, shopping, beauty, grocery, entertainment, 3 min away

Indoors

– Cozy living room space to enjoy a 65″ TV with with Netflix & Fireplace

– Private 1-2 person in-suite Infrared Sauna

– Essential Oils & Diffuser

– 8 dining spaces at large Dining table

– High Speed Internet

– 1 King bedroom w/ensuite & Color changing fireplace w/TV

– 1 Queen bedroom w/ensuite

– 1 Full Sofa Bed

– Fresh/clean linens & towels provided

– Fully equipped kitchen (basis spices, oil & vinegar provided)

– Coffee station- Keurig – coffee pods, tea varieties, hot chocolate provided

This could be your perfect escape to relax, reset, and enjoy Muskoka’s natural beauty—just 2.5 hours from Toronto!

Special Thanks to Premier Host for making this giveaway possible. Get ready to turn your dream getaway into reality!

HOW TO ENTER – (Contest Ends November 10th at 11:59pm, 2025)

Open to Ontario residents only. Must be 18+ to enter. Must be following listed social accounts. Multiple entries accepted.

Facebook

1. Follow Toronto Guardian and Premier Host on Facebook.

2. Share this Facebook Post.

3. Tag a friend in the comments of this Facebook Post who you will be bringing with you if you win.

Instagram

1. Follow Toronto Guardian + Premier Host + Haebae Holistics + Reel Media Inc. on Instagram so we can direct message the winner.

2. Tag a friend in the comments of this Instagram Post who you will be bringing with you if you win.

3. Share the post to your stories.