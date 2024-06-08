Mio the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Mio, the epitome of feline perfection! This male cat exudes sweetness, energy, and cuddliness in abundance. From the moment you step through the door, Mio’s enthusiastic greeting sets the tone for a delightful interaction. He eagerly solicits petting, his purrs serving as a constant soundtrack to the visit. Mio thrives on lap time and shoulder perches, where he showers affection with head butts aplenty.

His playful nature shines through during active sessions with toys like DaBird, showcasing his agility with running, jumping, stalking, and pouncing. Mio’s adaptability is evident as he remains composed in the face of external stimuli, a testament to his friendly disposition. Whether he’s exploring, cuddling, or engaging in spirited play, Mio’s vibrant personality shines through, making him an irresistible companion for any cat lover.

Mio

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

