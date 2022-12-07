The Ultimate Howliday Gift Guide for Pets

We can’t forget our fur-avourite family members this holiday season. Who are we kidding, they are on top of this list. Here are some fun ideas for all the good pups, kittens, bunnies, and more to celebrate the holidays.

Harness Puffer by Canada Pooch: This built-in harness puffer is a dream. Comfortable, easy to put on and sturdy for winter walks. A snug fit helps even the wiggliest pups stay put. The coat is also water-repellent and has a 4 way stretch for even more comfort. The harness ring is solid and rust-proof. (for a 10% savings use promo code HARLEY10 on regular priced items on the site).

Kibble Chase Roaming Treat Dispensing Toy from PetSafe Canada: Winter is here and that might just mean more time indoors with your pup. This roaming treat dispensing toys will keep your dog engaged and stimulated. Load up to half a cup of kibble and watch this battery operated toy move. A great alternative to just feeding in a bowl while offering a bit of exercise!

Doggy Bathroom x Keith Haring: great for condo dwellers and design lovers is this very civilized way for your dog to do their business. Go for the minimalist design or for contemporary art lovers, this collaboration with Keith Haring in this limited edition red base, and stylish mats featuring the artist’s designs.

Petit Lem PJs: is there anything cuter than holiday photos with matching cozy pyjamas? The entire family can get in on the matchy matchy photo opp …pooch too! Matching bandanas are comfortable and well, they just look so darn cute! This Montreal-based company’s modern holiday collection is made from organic cotton and perfect with patterns and prints for the season!

Mejuri Pet Tags: the ever popular minimal and modern jewellery line has equally pretty tags for both dogs and cats that can also be personalized.

Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater (Nordstrom): The puffy clouds on this soft turtleneck sweater are a perfect reminder that cold weather means your fur baby gets to wear this cute, warm style.

UGG Classic Sherpa Bed (Bed, Bath and Beyond): This soft bed features an ultra-soft sherpa surface over a comfy polyester fill to cradle your pup in the lap of luxury. Suitable for medium sized dogs up to 50 lbs.

Dyson Pet Grooming Kit: Shedding pet fur is a chore and us pawrents understand that it’s not only about vacuuming but also minimizing allergens and dust mites in our homes. This handy tool is acoustically engineered to be more peaceful for animals and attaches to Dyson vacuums (see their site). With it’s special brush head designed to help keep loose hairs from going everywhere. Then swiftly and easily stays within the vacuum canister. Available for both upright and cordless vacuums. Our review is here.

I (heart) TIFF Dog Sweater by Hotel Doggy: for filmlovers, style your pet in this official Festival sweater weather classic. Available at the TIFF Bell Lightbox gift shop.

BOLT interactive laser toy for cats by PetSafe Canada ($32.99): provides hours of interactive fun for your cat. Simply hold the toy in your hand or place it on a flat surface, turn it on and watch your pet pounce, chase and bat at the exciting laser patterns. Pets love the random patterns they can chase across the floor, up the walls and over furniture.

Juno Vet: If you know someone getting a new pet soon and lives in the city then you may want to gift this unique membership($149 per pet/year) to the newest veterinary clinic. Located in the Summerhill area right on Yonge Street that offers 24/7 virtual access to their dedicated team of pet healthcare professionals who can answer any questions and triage swiftly. Appointments are secured for same or next day. Benefits include one annual exam as well as upfront and transparent pricing. Membership means more dedicated time for vets to spend with each pet and their family. New clinics are planned to open in other areas of the city.