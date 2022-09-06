Confidence Boosting Tips for Back-To-School with Coach Carey

Back-to-school season is full of excitement, mixed with a bit of nervousness. It can also be stressful for kids as they prepare to meet new teachers, friends, and take on new things! But returning to the classroom in person has an added layer this Fall since families haven’t had a “normal” back-to-school experience in a few years. Alongside the usual back-to-school rituals of buying school supplies, labelling personal items, shopping for new apparel and maybe even a fresh pair of sneakers, parents may also be looking for new ways to prepare their kids and help boost their confidence as they face the new year.

Sport Chek has teamed up with Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Coach Carey this back-to-school season to offer helpful affirmations and confidence-boosting tips for kids and parents.

“School is much different today than it was when parents were in school,” said Coach Carey. “Be open-minded to hearing about their feelings and personal pros and cons. Be supportive when kids share about new activities and interests.” She also reminds us parents to “give yourself grace.” As a parent myself, I love that!

Here are Coach Carey’s top back-to-school confidence boosting tips and activities:

Mirror Work

Recite these affirmations in front of a mirror, and have them posted around your house to be a constant reminder for kids and parents to boost confidence and a positive mindset:

Coach Carey’s positive mindset and reminders to stay true to ourselves have become staples in our daily routine. “Be kind to ourselves as well as to others,” is our new motto! As our family heads into the new school year, we’ll be posting Coach Carey’s affirmations and quotes on our fridge.

Make a Check List

Preparation is key for parents and kids – making a list of everything you need to start the year on the right foot can help put anxious minds at ease.

Include your kids in the process. What do they need? Think of everything – from pencil case to gym gear – to get them through the day

Take Inventory! A lot can change between June and September. My family and I are taking inventory of what we have and what we still need. The shopping list continues to evolve with our own son, and we’ve found that there is always something we’ve managed to leave off our list.

In a pinch? Sport Chek recently partnered with DoorDash to offer customers same-day delivery! Forget rushing to a store last minute – replace those outgrown sneakers and add new sport gear needs to your cart (before 2pm), all to be delivered same day. Phew!

With these tips, families can feel confident and equipped for the school year ahead.

Rose, Bud, Thorn

Rose, Bud, Thorn is a great activity to do together around the breakfast or dinner table to check in with one another. Going around the table, encourage everyone to share a rose, bud or thorn.

Rose = something they are proud of

Bud = something they are working towards or excited about

Thorn = something they dislike

This game is a great way to encourage kids to share about their day, experiences and what may be on their mind.

Here’s wishing your family a successful new school year!