Angel Is Looking For A New Place To Spread Her Wings

This little ball of sweetness is ready to find her perfect home. This new place would be her safe haven with her humans where she can do her own thing, find a place to nap, and sneak a few lap sessions in-between.

Angel’s rowdy kitten days are behind her, and she is ready to enter that retirement lifestyle. This means she does not like to be picked up, and when she wants to play, she will come to you. She is more easy going now, more laid back. She is more into bird watching and stealing spots on the couch than playing and touching. Independent girl here!

This doesn’t mean she isn’t a loving, lively companion. She just prefers to take things at her own pace. Angel knows how to be a chill cat, so not much training would be needed. She will, however, need some slow introductory to new pets, as she likes to be in her own retirement bubble.

If you are looking for a relaxed cat, with some life experience and ready to keep you company, Angel is for you. Don’t worry if you’re working from home, doing an arts and crafts project, or some afternoon yoga, she’ll hang out on your couch, and let you know you have a buddy there with you.

Age: 9 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Ready to take her home? Start the adoption process here: https://torontohumanesociety.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

