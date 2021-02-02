“Five Minutes With” Indie-Pop Collaboration MEAR

MEAR is an indie pop collaboration between singer-songwriter Frances Miller and electronic composer Greg Harrison. Together, their music combines catchy melodies and poignant lyrics with their shared love of experimental music. Miller and Harrison met while working at the music venue Massey Hall in Toronto and began collaborating shortly thereafter by sending tracks back and forth over social media. Their debut single “Perfect Mess” was featured by The East, edm joy, and OMGblog and was selected by CBC Music as a “Song you need to hear this week.” Mear has received funding assistance from The Canada Council for the Arts and FACTOR and is set to release their first full-length album in early Spring, 2021.

Name: Mear

Genre: Pop… kinda

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: None (but our debut album comes out Spring 2021!)

Latest Release: “Soft Chains” single

Latest Single: “Soft Chains” single

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Fran’s fav is Donna’s, Greg’s is The Wren

Favourite band as a teenager:

Greg liked The Police, Fran liked Propagandhi

Favourite band now:

Greg – Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Fran – Angel Olsen

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Fran: Enya – “Orinoco Flow”, Greg: Lionel Richie – “All Night Long”

Live Show Ritual:

diarrhea maybe, lol

Favourite local artist:

Greg – Carlos Delgado (the painter) and Fran – Kerry Zentner (an awesome visual artist who also shot and co-directed our latest video)

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

This is a tough one but for Fran it’s probably Dees and for Greg it’s Fresh

Queen or College St?

Queen Street EAST

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Greg – Kew Gardens, Fran – High Park

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

We’re both night owls for sure

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti stuffed with Swiss Chalet

Any shows or albums coming up?

What are shows? *weeps softly* But we are putting together a video album with some funding from The Canada Council for the Arts. We’ll be releasing a video for every song on the LP. Hopefully by the time that’s finished we’ll be able to play some shows in real life.