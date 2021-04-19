Homegrown Business: Multimedia Music Production Team Pop Sound Inc

Today we sat down with Composer Steve D’Angelo and Producer Terry Tompkins, both Co-founders of the Award winning and internationally acclaimed music multimedia production house, Pop Sound Inc.

What is your business called and what does it do?

We produce music and sound design for all multimedia (TV,Film , Games etc).

What made you want to do this work?

Our love for film soundtracks.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

How to make a living doing something you love.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Entertainment production companies

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We charge an upfront fee for writing the music and we also collect royalties.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Generally in the downtown corridor. You can also check us out here https://www.popsound.ca

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What have we done? The answer is a lot!!!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The creative process is the best part. The worst part can be handling multiple deadlines!

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

How can you tell if a singer’s at your door? They can’t find the key and don’t know when to come in.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Video post facilities.