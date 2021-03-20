“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Artist Elicser Elliott

Elicser Elliott explores narrative structures, new surfaces, and new sensations in his work, through the lens of two decades spent in the global street art community. Known for his intuitive ability to capture the essence of a subject, Elicser incorporates uplifting characters and bright colours with a modern take on traditional landscapes. Over the years, Elicser’s murals have become synonymous with the ebb + flow of city life, presenting viewers with familiar faces and encouraging interpretations from contrasting lenses.

Elicser Elliott leads the charge in the character-based movement in Toronto. Known for his intuitive ability to capture the essence of a subject, his work intimately frames subjects from children on the street to homages to the late great J-Dilla. The work of Elicser is highly visible in major cities across Canada, Central + South America and South Africa.

Which ‘hood are you in?

Downtown Toronto.

What do you do?

I do graffiti and paint murals.

What are you currently working on?

I’m part of the Wildseed Black Arts Fellowship and we’re doing a sign language course right now.

Where can we find your work?

Downtown Toronto… and other places in the world.