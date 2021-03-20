Alfred The Cat Wants To Settle Down Once And For All!

Alfred comes with free post-adoption support!

Alfred considered himself a bit of a solo traveler for the first 5 years of his life. He enjoyed his own company and would explore all the city’s most interesting neighbourhoods, moving from place to place on his own.

But, eventually, Alfred realized it was time to settle down in one place. As independent as he was, sometimes he wanted some company.

Once Alfred moved in with his foster family, he couldn’t believe all he had been missing out on! His meals are delivered right to him every day, he gets head scratches whenever he wants them, and there’s always treats around!

This must be the good life.

Since living with others is new to Alfred, he is still settling in and getting used to having roommates. He gets a bit nervous at times, but with a bit of patience he warms up in no time.

Alfred adores being pet and will physically push his head into your hand if he feels he isn’t getting enough attention. He loves his treats and doesn’t even mind getting a pet while he’s snacking on them.

He is a total sweetheart looking for a forever home that will give him the love and kindness, and the patience to settle in. His humans should be willing to give him his space when he needs it, and provide him with support as he slowly gains confidence. Once he adjusts, you will have a loving companion forever.

To meet Alfred and begin our adoptions process, visit here: adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

Alfred

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.