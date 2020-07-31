Oral-B iO Toothbrush Review: There’s an app for that

I never thought I would have an app for my toothbrush, but here we are, another once thought of absurdity becoming part of my reality. So is 2020.

Like my LED lightbulbs that connect to my router and update their own firmware, using the new Oral-B iO electric toothbrush was a big step up from the now archaic seeming standard toothbrush, as do halogen bulbs.

The Oral-B iO is a cordless 2-piece device that wirelessly charges from its base with a magnetic dock. Its second attachment is the brush head that easily snaps on. It has a digital display as well as vibration notifications.

When you first turn on the device you will be prompted to choose your language. The options are English, German, Simplified Chinese, French, Italian, Spanish. Japanese, Polish, Traditional Chinese, Russian, Korean and Arabic. The colour of the display graphics are your next decision. Choose from White, Blue, Turquoise, Pink, Yellow and Orange.

By connecting your Oral-B iO to your phone thorough the accompanying app, the user can track their data, take part in daily coaching and join a dental care journey to achieve their dental health goals.

Using a pressure sensor, 3D Tracking and AI Recognition across 6 brushing zones, the Oral-B iO displays a digital image of your top and bottom teeth on the phone app and knows how much pressure and where in your mouth the brush is. It gives you real time warnings if you brush too hard and shows areas of your mouth turning from blue to white when you have brushed that region enough.

Your dental care journeys can include freshening your breath, fighting plaque, whitening your teeth, improving gum health or ortho care to maintain your braces. Each journey creates a routine for you that includes your daily brushing time, extra brush time if needed as well as any extras such as flossing, mouthwash or tongue brushing. These routines as well as other timed routines or schedules can have alarms through your phone.

The phone app can also set reminders for your brush head, knowing the exact time it is best to purchase replacement heads.

The result is a more thorough clean, akin to that of a bi-annual dental cleaning. Life got a little bit easier.

For more info on the Oral-B iO, visit their website.