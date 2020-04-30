Vest of Friends Are Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary at TOsketchfest!

This past March, local comedic group, Vest of Friends celebrated their 10 year anniversary together! We caught up with the group to learn more about what makes them so funny!

How would you describe your comedy style?

We try to jam as many jokes onto each page into sketch. We’re not very character-based, it’s all about the jokes for us!

Who are some of your influences?

We watched a lot of SNL, Simpsons, and MadTV, but once we started doing shows in Toronto, our influences shifted to be the people around us in the community! We always love watching troupes like LadyStache, 3rd Klass, Cheap Smokes – the list goes on!

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

All three of us had one CLEAR favourite – the A&W guy!

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Now we’re all about Allen Lulu…you guessed it, that’s the A&W guy’s name!

What is your pre-show ritual?

Four Baby Burgers…each!

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The A&W in Parkdale.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Live shows for sure, it’s so great to go to Comedy Bar, Bad Dog, or SoCap, and seeing a troupe kill it in front of a live crowd!

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

We’ve always loved watching TwoSon, they’re so funny and work so hard. We’re always so excited to see Angst 4 The Memories too.

Tell us a joke.

What are the two greatest letters in the alphabet.

S&M (but A&W is great too!)

Do you have anything to promote right now?

We’re excited to do our tenth Montreal SketchFest in May and various shows throughout the year in Toronto. Otherwise, enjoy going on neversleepsnetwork.com and listen to all 100 episodes of the Vest of Friends podcast, featuring so many hilarious people from our community!

Where can we follow you?

Our Facebook page would be the best one for sure, but you can always find us in the Parkdale A&W!