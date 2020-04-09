Comedy Duo Syd and Eli of Gender? I Hardly Know Them

We could all use a laugh right now. This week we spoke with comedy duo Syd and Eli who star in “Gender? I Hardly Know Them” to find out more about what they are doing and where we can catch their next show.

How would you describe your comedy style?

A smorgasbord of the political, surreal, raunchy and ridiculous.

Who are some of your influences?

Nanette, Baroness Von Sketch, Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave, Portlandia.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Syd – Wanda Sykes.

Eli – The Bat from Ferngully.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Syd – Jenny Slate or Ilana Glazer.

Eli – I reference Tim Robinson once a day.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Eli – Hour-long stretch and vocal warm-up, a line-run on a walk outside by myself, a line-run with Syd. Trying to avoid any chores that will stress or bum me out. Meditate.

Syd – Poop out my pre-show nerves.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Syd – In venues that are really intimate so I can see the audience and play with them.

Eli – Our opening at the Edmonton Fringe Festival, where we performed for a roomful of supportive other queers.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Eli – The Netflix and Twitter.

Syd – I like to listen to podcasts or shows by women and/or other queer people that I like, then hear their recommendations. (Ex. The podcast “Put Your Hands Together”).

Do you have anything to promote right now?

Syd – We’re filming a Storyhive-funded pilot episode of Gender? I Hardly Know Them (The Web Series) this week.

Eli – … And prepping for a two-show run at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival March 13 (7PM) and 14 (9PM) at the Theatre Centre Incubator.

Where can we follow you?

@genderihardlyknowthem on Instagram and Facebook, @genderihardly2k on Twitter (We know, we know).

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Syd – Joleen Ballendine is an artist I looked up to the entire time I was growing up and the fact I get to work with her now is a huge deal.

Eli – Rob Baker and Sunny Drake have been helping us with our script for the web series and both of them are equal parts funny, fun, + full of wisdom.

Tell us a joke.

By coming to Toronto for Sketchfest, Syd and Eli have cut Edmonton’s queer population in half.