Laura Ramoso of diane featured at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

Laura’s day-to-day attempts to pass as a nice, average-height Canadian girl give way to reveal her Italian pagliaccio heart in this electric solo sketch revue, diane. She uses physical comedy, clown and satire to guide you through the absurd lives of all the Dianes you’ve never met yet seem to know.

Laura is an alum of the Bad Dog Featured Players’ sixth season and a graduate of The Second City Sketch Conservatory. In 2019, she was invited to perform at the Just for Laughs New Faces Solo Character Showcase, where she debuted two of the sketches that would eventually make up the first rendition of diane. The full show went on to sell out audiences in Toronto, grant her the Best New Show Award at the Bad Dog Theatre’s “Good Dog Awards 2019” and most recently, was featured at both the Chicago and San Francisco Sketch Comedy Festivals in January. diane is directed by Second City Mainstage alumnus and Canadian Comedy Award Nominee Devon Hyland.

This week we spoke to the funny woman herself to learn more about her influences!

How would you describe your comedy style?

Physical, satirical and lots of different characters. I love, love, love silent scenes and using music and sound to build and influence a moment.

Who are some of your influences?

Gad Elmaleh, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader and my father. I admire entertainers who use innovative ways to share their ideas.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

I am from Italy so I grew up watching this popular sketch comedy trio called “Aldo, Giovanni e Giacomo”. I would watch their shows over and over and learn the lines so my friend and I could re-create their sketches. I also idolized Mr. Bean.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Nick Kroll and Sebastian Maniscalco. I did two I’m sorry!!!

What is your pre-show ritual?

Usually, if I have a show in the evening I’ll stress about it all day and get what my best friend calls “The Ploppies” (amen). This is no good because it means I can’t really do anything except worry about the show and be unkind to those around me. Lately, I’ve been trying to keep busy with things that don’t require too much mental energy so I’m not consumed by my thoughts, but I do want to make sure I have enough time to get ready mentally and warm up.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

The Bad Dog Comedy Theatre because it’s a beautiful and intimate space and it’s also where I first premiered my show diane.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Word of mouth still works really well!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram: @diane_toronto

Facebook: @diane.donut

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I gotta give a shout out to Chelsea Larkin; a true inspiration in many ways but mainly for all of her horse material. You can also catch her at Toronto Sketchfest with her duo troupe Li’l RasGALS!

Tell us a joke.

Here’s a video of me doing strong character work instead.