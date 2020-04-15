This Free Digital Platform Offers Mental Health Support During COVID-19

COVID-19 hit Toronto quickly and with a vengeance, resulting in a shutdown of most of the city and strict orders to stay home and self-isolate. As the weeks mount and the stats suggest that social distancing measures will be our reality for months to come, it’s only a matter of time before the mental health of most of us takes a major toll – that is, if it hasn’t already.

Between fear of the virus, sadness of being separated from friends and family, worry about finances, and feelings of isolation, the daily struggle is very real during these times. The bottom line is that we’re going to need all of the support we can get. Recognizing this, on Monday, April 6, leading Canadian digital mental health and behavioural health therapy service MindBeacon stepped up to the plate to offer a free digital program called Stronger Minds for all Canadians.

Backed by Manulife and Green Shield Canada (GSC), the program is available to all Canadians for free with no assessment or obligation needed to sign up, recognizing that while Canadians are looking for expert-led support right now, not everyone requires or wants a full course of therapy. Available now for an unlimited period, the new digital program provides participants with day-to-day guidance in the form of videos, quick reads, and resilience building activities from the extensive MindBeacon team of clinical psychologists.

The range of topics will adjust and develop as the world changes (so, constantly), with fresh and useful insights provided daily. Created to address the specific emotional worries stirred by the pandemic, Stronger Minds is distinct from the existing treatment service offered through Beacon’s guided digital therapy (iCBT). Unlike therapy, Stronger Minds does not require an assessment to participate.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve heard from Canadians right across the country – and mental health challenges have been a common theme,” says Joe Blomeley, GSC’s EVP, Individual, Public Sector and Mental Health. “It’s in our DNA to step up in moments like this and bring high-quality mental health care options within easier reach. Beacon digital therapy has already improved the mental health of thousands of Canadians, and we are excited about the potential of the Stronger Minds program.”

Once you create an account and log on, you’ll be prompted to answer the question of “How confident are you in your ability to cope with the challenges poised by COVID-19?” and select from five options for answers. You’ll then be directed to get started on the modules, which address everything from managing feelings of stress and helplessness, to developing healthy coping mechanisms.

The sad reality is that one in five Canadians will experience a mental health issue at some point in their lives under normal circumstances. Add the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding it, and it’s safe to say that there is definitely a need for a service like this one.

*****if you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please call 1-833-456-4566 for 24/7 support.