Kitty Kitty Needs a New Place to Live in the Toronto Area

As you can no doubt tell, Kitty Kitty is a beautiful girl, with stunning blue eyes and luxurious fur. She loves to have her gorgeous fur brushed and will need to be brushed at least once a day. Kitty Kitty is a staff and volunteer favourite, but not just because of her looks! She may appear shy at first, but with a little bit of patience and love, she will warm up and become a lovely companion. All Kitty Kitty wants is a home where she will be given all the love and affection she craves.

Kitty Kitty has waited so long for her forever home! She has a few simple requests for her new family. She isn’t asking much, and she is so worth it! She would love for her new home to provide her with a long, low-sided litterbox to help her keep herself pristine and proper. She requires a special diet and to be well hydrated to make sure she stays happy and healthy. And lastly, she would prefer to be the only feline in the home.

Kitty Kitty

Breed: Himalayan, Mix

Age: 4 years 3 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.