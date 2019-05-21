Kawhi Leonard offered multi-million dollar penthouse to stay in Toronto

Toronto Raptors star player Kawhi Leonard is scheduled to enter the free agent market on July 1st, 2019. Since it is Canada Day, many locals are hoping the celebratory day will bring good news and a signing by the Raptors. Some have taken it a step further by offering home free stuff to stay. Restaurant owners offered Kawhi free food (Ka’wine & Dine) but he would also need somewhere to stay. Maybe a penthouse?

Simon Mass, CEO of The Condo Store Realty Inc. is prepared to provide Kawhi Leonard a place fit for king of the city – a multi-million dollar penthouse in downtown Toronto. Torontonians are passionate sports fans to say the least.

“We are throwing everything we have at The Condo Store to show Kawhi how much we appreciate his efforts to date and his future commitment to Canada’s only NBA franchise”.

Here is a look at some of the rooms from the places Kawhi could be getting.

Is this a good move?