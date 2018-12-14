5 hoard-worthy wellness items found at Earth Luxe Pop Up

We’re heading into the final stretch of the holiday season and if you’re like me, you’ve left things to the last minute. Stressed? I know the feeling. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been thinking about how challenging this past year has been and what can I do about it. A gift of wellness came to mind. I discovered a great pop-up shop in Yorkville. Earth Luxe (previously available only online) has opened this storefront just in time for the holidays.

The line focuses on using natural ingredients that nurture our bodies. Their approach to self-care is simple. It’s all about healing, de-stressing and taking care of you. This pop up shop also coincides with Earth Luxe’s recent launch of their line of self-care products.

I’ve pretty much decided to just load up here for everyone that’s left on my Christmas list and picked up a few stocking stuffers too. Prices are pretty decent! I also found some hoard-worthy items for me.

Here are five items I love and found at this Earth Luxe Pop-up shop!

Serenity Nourishing Body Butter: This beautiful butter has a unique texture when you touch it in the jar it has a buoyancy to it. When applied to the skin, it absorbs quickly and within seconds you feel the softness. And WOW! does it ever smell amazing! It has a natural blend of coconut oil, shea butter and fruit extracts.

De-Stress Essential Blend Roll-on Oil: I keep these roll-on essential oils in my handbag and also take them in my carry-on when I travel. The convenient size means I can give a quick sweep on my skin anytime I feel like I need to calm down. This beautiful blend has lavender, lemon, patchouli, amyris, and clove. (fyi they also have other blend: relax, refresh, energize).

NEGEV Neta Harmony & Tranquility Handmade Soap: I learned about this soap from the Earth Luxe staff. This soap was inspired by the Negav Desert and include ingredients olive, slary sage, lavender, lye, goat’s milk, honey, coconut butter and shea butter.

Natural Loofah Body Scrubber: I recently went to a spa to get a body scrub done. It not only helped to remove dry, dead skin but it energized me. When I saw this gentler scrubber, I realized that is something that can be done at home. This naturally textured loofah gently exfoliates and soften skin.

Himalayan Salt Crystal Lamp: not just great for the home but also in the office environment the lamps made of Himalayan rock salt crystals offer many health benefits. My friends who have them swear by them and I’m just learning about the many ways it can help: reducing colds and flu, reduce headaches, reduce symptoms from rheumatism and arthritis, improve sleep, reduce allergies. This one I’m keeping for myself.

The Earth Luxe Pop-Up shop is open for the remainder of December. It is located in Yorkville Village (55 Avenue Road) in Toronto.