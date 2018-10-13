Andy and Emma are looking for a new family in Toronto

Don’t let his “and you are?” facial expression discourage you when you guys first meet. Andy is a pillowy purr machine, a love bug who will melt into your lap for never-ending cheek and head rubs. He’s just a little shy at first, that’s all.

Once Andy becomes comfortable with you, he will meow for attention. Really. He loves people and all the snuggles and scratches they come with! When he’s not getting the love from his humans, he’s literally wrapped up in a ball with his honey dearest and soul mate, Emma. They are the cutest couple since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! They could play together, nap together, and groom each other all day long. Come see for yourself. They snuggle so much that at first, it looks like there’s only one cat in there!

These two love-doves are looking for a home together where their cuteness can be documented for historical records. This level of cute needs to be recorded! Gentle, affectionate, and a teeny bit shy at first, these two can’t wait to find a forever family that will give them all the scratches and snuggles in the world!

Because Emma and Andy are a little shy, they hope to find a home where they can be given the time and space to adjust. They love people of all ages, but she might be uncomfortable around small children who don’t yet understand that some animals need their space!

Andy

Age: 4 years 6 months

Sex: Male

Size: Large

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Emma

Age: 4 years 6 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

