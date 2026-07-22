Transcend Elevates Wellness and Fitness Midtown Toronto

Transcend has officially landed in North Toronto as the latest wellness and fitness studio to open in the city. Finally! For those looking to elevate their workout and not necessarily have to venture all the way downtown to experience modern modalities, this is a breath of fresh air. The leafy neighbourhood was ready for something fresh.

For decades, the Yonge and Lawrence neighbourhood was known as an area that had all the conveniences for young professionals with young families. Now the neighbourhood is seeing a renewal of energy as it grows alongside these families. New businesses have made the area home and not just for the neighbourhood residents but also for the rest of the city. Foot traffic in the area has increased as Torontonians are exploring options beyond the core thanks to the accessibility of public transit and public bike shares.

Transcend co-founders Nida and Karim are no strangers to the area. As residents, they are immersed in the community that is evolving right before their eyes. They’ve always been deeply passionate about holistic health and fitness. However, like many of us, they found themselves constantly commuting downtown to find the kind of immersive and premium boutique experience they craved.

They recognized there was a gap midtown in the area that was already busy with traditional gyms and focused workout studios. They felt the area was poised for something more elevated and transformative. Yonge and Lawrence was more than ready for an all-encompassing wellness and fitness space that builds its strength with a like-minded community.

Transcend’s high-end, transformative experience right at the doorsteps of people living in midtown and uptown is in it for the long run. By eliminating the commute to downtown studios and without compromising on the quality of the sweat, it’s destined to be a go-to.

Recently we chatted with co-founders, Nida and Karim, to learn more about Transcend…

You’ve created this space that is unlike what we’ve seen uptown Toronto, so far. What was your inspiration for the design aspect?

We absolutely wanted to bring that edgy, cosmopolitan “downtown vibe” north of Eglinton, but with a deeply welcoming touch. Our design inspiration was rooted in creating a modern sanctuary that intentionally activates the sense of sight. It is a mindfully designed studio featuring biophilic design elements and soothing, smooth edges. We incorporated the warmth of terra-cotta found in Morocco—a colour that is grounding yet simultaneously energizing. Paired with moody lighting and raw textures, creating an atmosphere that makes you immediately feel like you are here to heal and connect with the community.

Tell us about some of the details that you’ve incorporated into the space that you were really excited about. The infrared heat and air control are so great!

The environmental controls are definitely a point of pride, but we are most excited about how the studio engages the rest of the senses! For touch, we invested in state-of-the-art infrared heating panels, allowing you to truly feel that deep, detoxifying heat and sweat on your body. For scent, a custom essence is pumped through all of our fans, specifically chosen to help regulate hormones and bring balance to the nervous system. For sound, we integrated binaural soundscapes to calm the mind, paired with a premium surround sound system so you physically feel energized by the music during a workout. Pair all of that with our hospital-grade air filtration system, and you get an incredibly crisp, breathable environment.

Who is the space for?

This space is truly for anyone who values their physical and mental wellbeing and is looking for a premium, supportive environment to pursue it. Whether you are a seasoned athlete looking to cross-train, a busy parent needing an hour of pure “me time,” or someone just beginning their fitness journey, our doors are open. We designed the studio to cater to people who want more than just a quick workout; it’s for individuals looking for a holistic lifestyle upgrade, expert guidance, and a beautiful place to disconnect from their daily stressors.

It already feels very much like a community within a community – intentional?

Absolutely. Fostering a genuine sense of connection was at the very core of our business plan. The fitness industry can sometimes feel intimidating or highly transactional, so we designed our physical layout—like our spacious lounge and seating areas—to encourage members to linger, chat, and connect before and after class. We want people to know each other’s names, celebrate each other’s milestones, and feel a true sense of belonging. Yonge and Lawrence is already a tight-knit neighbourhood, and we simply wanted to create a beautiful clubhouse where that community could gather, sweat, and socialize.

Tell us about how you found your instructors and the classes that are currently being offered?

We were incredibly meticulous in our recruitment process. We didn’t just look for fitness expertise; we looked for magnetic personalities, emotional intelligence, and a genuine passion for uplifting others. Many of our instructors are industry veterans we’ve admired for years, while others are incredible rising stars we discovered through rigorous local auditions.

Right now, our class roster offers a balanced blend of intensity and restoration, featuring Yoga, HIIT strength, mat pilates, and box HIIT. The goal was to offer a comprehensive weekly routine under one roof, guided by the best motivators in the city.

Tell us about the Smoothie Bar!

Our Smoothie Bar is where the sense of taste comes alive! We really envisioned it as a central hub—a place for people to gather with their community over incredible, functional drinks. We collaborated with a holistic nutritionist to ensure every single menu item is packed with high-quality protein and is absolutely vegan, with zero added sugars. We only use natural ingredients like honey and dates for sweetness. We spent months in the kitchen testing different flavour profiles until we got the taste and texture exactly right. We wanted to prove that nutrient-dense food doesn’t have to taste “earthy” or boring. Our signature blends are formulated to taste like absolute treats, while giving your body exactly what it needs post-workout.

What’s the reception been like so far?

The reception has honestly blown us away. We quietly opened our doors hoping for a warm welcome, but the response from the neighbourhood has exceeded our wildest expectations. We are seeing familiar faces returning day after day, bringing their friends and family, and truly embracing the space as their own. Hearing members say that “this was exactly what the neighbourhood needed” validates all the hard work and late nights that went into building this studio. We are just so incredibly grateful to be here and excited to keep growing alongside this amazing community.

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Transcend owners also wanted to make the space convenient for even those on the go. The space is equipped with showers, towels, hair dryers and a few grooming products for those who want to squeeze in a workout before work or a night out.

Being right on the subway line with steps from the Lawrence Station entrance, and ample side street parking, Transcend has become more than a convenient fitness studio. It’s also a sanctuary for those seeking an inspiring yet soothing space that has all the amenities for a mindful workout. It’s a studio that takes priority in ensuring that everyone feels supported and welcomed. I’ve been consistently taking their Boxing HIIT classes even at 6 am. I don’t think I’ve ever been inspired to wake up this early to punch a bag and squat! The infrared heated Hatha Yoga is great, and my skin looks great even days after this class (and so far, the room never smells of sweat). The variety of classes will keep me from getting bored!

By the way, the Rest & Reset class is the perfect way to give yourself a much-needed break from this crazy world. People indeed briefly fall asleep here! Also, keep an eye on their social media pages to learn about some fun high-energy sessions, including live DJs on the weekends.

Transcend Studio is now officially open at 3229 Yonge Street, Toronto. Check out their classes and memberships here.