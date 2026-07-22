“A Day in the Life” with: Artist Chloe Madison

Chloe Madison is a multi-hyphenate force making waves across film, television, and music. Since beginning her acting career in LA in 2019, she has built an impressive resume with credits in major productions like The Boys, Gen V, American Gods, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Most recently, she appeared in Harlan Williams’ Wingman and has secured a recurring role in the upcoming third season of Two Brothers on Amazon Prime.

Beyond the screen, Chloe is a prolific creator and musician. She released her highly anticipated EP, “The Chloe Madison Experience – Present Airplane Mode,” featuring the lead single “Airplane Mode,” on July 21 at midnight. With several of her own independent film projects also slated for release, Chloe continues to solidify her status as a rising star to watch.

-Written by Michelle Doiron

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Which ’hood are you in?

Haha, I’m a suburban girl – I love the energy of the DT core – but I need to detox at the end of the day with some greenery and my puppy!

What do you do?

I am an actor and a singer!

What are you currently working on?

Recently, I released my debut EP – The Chloe Madison Experience – with the debut single – Airplane mode! And I just wrapped on a show called Two Brothers, created by Andrew Meikle. I have been cast in season 3 as Karla!

Where can we find your work?

My music was released on all major music platforms on July 21 2026! And I have various shows and movies across all platforms! (Ie Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc)