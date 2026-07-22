“A Day in the Life” with: Artist Chloe Madison

July 22, 2026 Jocelyne Sobie Arts, Performing Arts

Chloe Madison is a multi-hyphenate force making waves across film, television, and music. Since beginning her acting career in LA in 2019, she has built an impressive resume with credits in major productions like The Boys, Gen V, American Gods, and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Most recently, she appeared in Harlan Williams’ Wingman and has secured a recurring role in the upcoming third season of Two Brothers on Amazon Prime.

Beyond the screen, Chloe is a prolific creator and musician. She released her highly anticipated EP, “The Chloe Madison Experience – Present Airplane Mode,” featuring the lead single “Airplane Mode,” on July 21 at midnight. With several of her own independent film projects also slated for release, Chloe continues to solidify her status as a rising star to watch.

-Written by Michelle Doiron

Chloe Madison
BTS from day 1/look 1 of shooting my new music video for “Airplane Mode”!
Chloe Madison
BTS from day 2/look4 of shooting my music video for my debut single “Airplane Mode”.
BTS on set as Karla with one of my co-stars, Michael Kevin Haskins, for Two Brothers Season 3
Day 1 on set for Two Brothers season 3 as Karla
Dance rehearsal for my Release Party/performance July 21!
Dance rehearsal for the Airplane Mode Music Video
Chloe Madison
BTS for the concept photoshoot for the EP cover shoot for “The Chloe Madison Experience”
Chloe Madison
BTS-throwback to my time of set for “ Guillermo Del Toro’s – Cabinet of Curiosities” now streaming on Netflix

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Which ’hood are you in?

Haha, I’m a suburban girl – I love the energy of the DT core – but I need to detox at the end of the day with some greenery and my puppy!

What do you do?

I am an actor and a singer!

What are you currently working on?

Recently, I released my debut EP – The Chloe Madison Experience – with the debut single – Airplane mode! And I just wrapped on a show called Two Brothers, created by Andrew Meikle. I have been cast in season 3 as Karla!

Where can we find your work?

My music was released on all major music platforms on July 21 2026! And I have various shows and movies across all platforms! (Ie Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc)

 

About Jocelyne Sobie 17 Articles
Jocelyne loves street art photography, traveling, discovering different cultures, and trying foods she can barely pronounce. Spirituality and giving back matter deeply to her, leading her to volunteer both locally and abroad, experiences she will never forget. She’s drawn to books and documentaries that explore how society works and how people think, especially real-life stories that don’t always make the headlines. That curiosity led her to this work, where she creates space for creative, hardworking people to share their stories and inspire others.

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