Canadian Blood Services is urging eligible donors across Canada, including in Toronto, to book a blood donation appointment after the national blood supply fell by nearly 20 per cent since the beginning of June.

The organization says several blood types are now at limited inventory levels, creating concerns about maintaining a stable supply for hospitals if donation rates do not improve.

Every week, Canadian Blood Services requires approximately 18,000 booked blood donation appointments to meet the ongoing needs of patients across the country. Over the past six weeks, however, weekly appointments have fallen short by between 1,500 and 2,500 donations, forcing the organization to rely on existing inventory to keep up with hospital demand.

Although blood donations typically decline during the summer months, Canadian Blood Services says this year’s decrease has been significantly greater than expected.

“We’ve seen the blood supply decline by about 20 per cent in just a matter of weeks and we need more donors to come forward now to reverse this decline,” said Ron Vezina, Vice President of Donor Engagement and Corporate Reputation at Canadian Blood Services.

Because donated blood has a shelf life of just 42 days, maintaining a consistent supply depends on people donating regularly throughout the year rather than only during emergencies.

The organization also notes that demand remains constant regardless of the season, with blood needed daily for surgeries, cancer treatments, trauma care, chronic illnesses and emergency situations. With the August long weekend approaching, officials say trauma cases often increase, making it especially important for hospitals to have adequate supplies on hand.

To help meet demand, Canadian Blood Services has added additional weekend appointments at many donor centres and is also offering whole blood donation appointments at several plasma donor centres.

Officials are encouraging both first-time and returning donors to book an appointment as soon as possible. Those who already have an appointment are also being asked to keep it, or cancel in advance if they can no longer attend so another donor can take their place.

Eligible donors can book an appointment through the Canadian Blood Services website, the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE.

For many patients, a single donation can make a lifesaving difference, and with inventories currently under pressure, Canadian Blood Services says now is one of the most important times of the year to roll up a sleeve and donate.