Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Kevin Campbell

Toronto comedian Kevin Campbell has built a reputation for sharp timing and fearless misdirection. Known online as @cringekev, Campbell blends dark humour with awkward, cringe-worthy moments, taking audiences down one path before flipping the joke in an unexpected direction. Equally inspired by stand-up heavyweights and contemporary sketch comedy, he continues to perform regularly in packed comedy clubs while expanding into comedy music projects—including a new album on the way and collaborative releases planned through 2026.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would say my style is dark misdirects with a hint of cringe. I like to take the crowd one direction and then take them somewhere they didn’t expect it to go.

Who are some of your influences?

For stand-up, I’d say Anthony Jeselnik in terms of his timing and misdirection. Dave Chappelle, in terms of his impact and influence. And I would also say Shane Gillis and Mark Normand are also a couple of my current favourites. In terms of sketch comedy, Tim Robinson is my favourite currently.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Russel Peters was the first stand-up special I watched, and I loved how he could make racial jokes very funny for all. His being from the Greater Toronto Area also let me know this was possible. I also think Jim Carey, as a comedic actor, was always one of my favourites.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

I currently think Ryan Long is hilarious, and coming out of Toronto is great. Also, Shane Gillis, Dave Chappelle and Mark Normand as mentioned earlier.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I like to do a workout the day of a show because I feel like going through the struggle in a workout helps my mind come showtime. I’m also a stoner, but funny enough, for big shows I don’t like to smoke before, I like to use it as an incentive for after my set.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Nothing beats a sold out yuk yuks, specifically the Toronto location. When you get that room erupting with laughter, it legit shakes and you can feel it in your bones. Nothing beats the intimate environment of a packed comedy club with low ceilings.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a land acknowledgment, but I love it because it’s super silly and also addresses the current climate we’re in. Making everyone laugh about a current issue, finding common ground is always fun.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Being at local shows and watching comics live is my favourite way to find new comics. Seeing someone live for the first time in person is a one-of-a-kind experience that can’t be replicated online.

Tell us a joke about your city.

When the Blue Jays and Leafs are in the playoffs, it reminds me of white people’s version of Caribana. They all flood the streets out of nowhere, drunk, going wild… and usually end up with disappointment and a hangover.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I make comedy music as well and have an album coming out soon called “Cracker Rap”. I also have a collab album with Jared Nathan called Spectrum, currently out, with the sequel album on the way in 2026

Where can we follow you?

@cringekev on all platforms

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Dave Sealy