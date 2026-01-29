The History of Today’s Special: Toronto’s Magical Children’s Show

“Today’s Special” was a beloved Canadian children’s television series created by Clive VanderBurgh and produced by TVOntario (TVO). The show first aired in 1981 and ran until 1987, spanning seven seasons and 122 episodes. It was filmed and set in Toronto, largely inspired by the city’s downtown department stores, especially the Hudson’s Bay flagship at Yonge and Queen.

Broadcast in Canada on TVO and later in the United States on Nickelodeon and PBS, the series introduced international audiences to a uniquely Canadian brand of children’s entertainment. Mixing live action, puppetry, music, and a touch of magic, “Today’s Special” followed the adventures of Jeff, a mannequin who comes to life after hours in the store when a magical hat is placed on his head and the words “hocus pocus alimagocus” are spoken.

What followed each night was a mix of curiosity, learning, and imagination as Jeff and his friends explored life inside and outside the store, turning ordinary topics — from shoes and hats to friendship and growing up — into opportunities for discovery.

The Cast of Characters and Actors

At the heart of “Today’s Special” was a small but memorable cast of characters who made the children’s department come alive:

Jeff — Played by actor and dancer Jeff Hyslop , the mannequin-turned-human was the show’s central figure. Curious and kind, Jeff learned something new every episode about the world beyond the store’s walls. Hyslop’s background in theatre and dance added a dynamic physicality to his role.

Jodie — Portrayed by Nerene Virgin , Jodie was the store’s display designer and a mentor to Jeff. Warm, patient, and creative, she guided him through new experiences with songs, lessons, and genuine heart. Virgin later became a journalist, teacher, and community advocate, continuing her dedication to education and storytelling.

Sam Crenshaw — The friendly night watchman, played by puppeteer Bob Dermer , often found himself drawn into Jeff and Jodie’s adventures. Sam’s easygoing personality and comedic timing provided balance to the show’s more whimsical moments.

Muffy the Mouse — A rhyming, mischievous puppet mouse voiced and performed by Nina Keogh , Muffy lived in the store’s walls and was known for her quick wit and sing-song speech.

TXL Series 4 — The store’s computer, voiced by Robyn Hayle, added a futuristic touch to the show, offering wisdom, humor, and the occasional life lesson from its glowing monitor.

Recurring characters like Mrs. Pennypacker, Mort the Mouse, and Waldo the Magnificent added depth to the store’s magical world, rounding out a cast that combined puppetry, performance, and imagination in equal measure.

Themes, Tone, and Behind the Scenes

While at first glance “Today’s Special” was a show about a mannequin learning about the world, it often reached deeper. Early episodes focused on everyday concepts — things like water, hats, and numbers — but later seasons delved into surprisingly emotional and thoughtful territory. Some episodes touched on themes like loss, friendship, growing up, and even self-sacrifice, showing that children’s television could be gentle yet profound.

The series also reflected Toronto’s creative spirit in the 1980s. Produced and filmed locally, it made no attempt to hide its Canadian identity. The combination of live actors, musical sequences, puppetry, and animation reflected TVO’s educational mission while still embracing fun and fantasy. Jeff Hyslop, who had a strong background in musical theatre, even choreographed many of his own numbers, giving the show a distinct rhythm and theatrical flair.

Legacy and Cultural Impact

For many Canadians, “Today’s Special” remains a treasured part of their childhood. Its episodes aired in reruns through the 1990s, keeping the magic alive for a new generation of viewers. Across the border, American audiences who discovered it on Nickelodeon or PBS developed a cult following that still exists today through online fan communities.

Beyond nostalgia, the show’s charm lies in its sincerity. Its simple premise — that wonder can be found in everyday life — was universal. The magic wasn’t flashy or overproduced; it was rooted in storytelling, music, and warmth. In a time before high-tech animation and global media franchises, “Today’s Special” showed how creativity and care could create lasting memories.

Fun Facts and Little Details

The phrase “ hocus pocus alimagocus ” was the key to bringing Jeff to life each night.

Jeff could only remain human while wearing his magic hat inside the store. If he stepped outside or removed it, he would turn back into a mannequin.

The show featured original music in nearly every episode, composed specifically to support the educational themes.

Nerene Virgin’s transition from children’s entertainer to respected journalist and educator is one of the most remarkable post-show career paths in Canadian TV history.

Puppeteer Nina Keogh came from a long family line of Canadian puppeteers and artists, tying “Today’s Special” to a broader legacy of puppetry in Canadian broadcasting.

Why It Still Matters

“Today’s Special” captured a particular kind of Canadian imagination — one grounded in curiosity, kindness, and creativity. It celebrated Toronto’s multicultural, urban setting long before that was common in children’s TV, and it demonstrated how homegrown programming could be both magical and meaningful.

More than three decades after its final episode, the show continues to spark fond memories for those who grew up with Jeff, Jodie, Sam, and Muffy. It remains a shining example of how Toronto’s television community once turned an empty store after hours into a place where anything could happen — and where a mannequin could teach us all something about being human.

Toronto’s Children’s TV Legacy

“Today’s Special” wasn’t alone in defining an era of imaginative, thoughtful children’s television made right here in Toronto. It followed in the footsteps of other TVOntario and CBC classics like Polka Dot Door, The Friendly Giant, and Mr. Dressup — programs that emphasized creativity, empathy, and curiosity over commercialization. Together, these shows helped shape Canadian broadcasting and gave the country a proud legacy of homegrown children’s storytelling.

In revisiting Today’s Special, we’re reminded not just of one magical show, but of a time when Canadian television invited kids to learn, dream, and believe that something extraordinary could happen — even in the most ordinary places.